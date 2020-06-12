Sponsor spotlight: Compounding Solutions for Pain Management

Living with chronic pain can be debilitating. The daily struggle of dealing with endless discomfort or the unwanted side effects of mass produced pain medication leaves many patients exasperated. They often feel their regular energy has vanished and often causes an incredible strain on their mental well-being.

If you suffer from chronic pain, you surely understand these frustrations all too well.

Fortunately, there is a better answer for effective pain management. Pharmaceutical compounding by AXIS Pharmacy NW can give you the relief you need without the dizziness, drowsiness or stomach irritation often associated with commercial medications.

Read on to find out if a compounding solution is right for you.

Types of Pain Most Commonly Treated with Pharmaceutical Compounding

More patients seek medical attention for pain than any other symptom. If you suffer from back/knee pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, migraines or any other form of nerve, joint, muscle or tissue-related pain, you’re an excellent candidate for compounded pain medication. Given the unique nature of patient’s pain, it is often necessary that the best pain management strategy be an equally unique solution.

Why Pain Medication Should be Unique

There are a number of factors which explain why pre-fabricated medications aren’t always a “one size fits all” solution:

Body size: Your height, weight and body type play a significant role in how medications are metabolized.

Severity of pain: When treating two patients with the same condition one patient may have pain that is annoying but tolerable, yet for another patient it can leave them incapacitated and bed-ridden.

Symptoms: Some patients are affected by a greater number of symptoms than others with the same condition.

Pain tolerance: A given patient’s tolerance for pain plays a significant role in how aggressively the pain is treated. Compounded medication therapy allows for the right balance between pain control while limiting unwanted side-effects, on an individual basis.

Dosage, Multiple Medications & Delivery Options

Producing capsules suspension or topicals with custom dosages to suit your specific needs is just one benefit of pharmaceutical compounding for pain medication. In cases where multiple medications are required, your compounding pharmacist can often combine the drugs into a single dose. This will make medication administration easier and simple. This added convenience can save enormous time for patients who will require ongoing daily treatment. Patients who experience stomach irritation or who have difficulties swallowing pills will be thrilled to learn that compounded pain medications can be delivered through a variety of alternative methods:

A topical gel, cream or spray (applied directly to the affected area and absorbed through the skin)

A pleasantly flavored troche to be placed underneath the patient’s tongue

A suppository administered vaginally or rectally

As a nasal spray

These alternate dosage forms work effectively while bypassing the gastrointestinal tract. This allows your body to absorb the medication without irritating your stomach or intestinal lining.

A Change to Reduce Your Daily Pain

Getting started with a personalized pain management solution is as easy as speaking with your physician or an AXIS Pharmacy NW pharmacist. By giving compounded pain medications a try, you may find a marked improvement in the way you feel. This can also work in combination with traditional therapy. You owe it to yourself to find out if switching to a custom-tailored medication improves your quality of life?

