Sponsor spotlight: During this critical time of need, here’s how to support Clothes For Kids

Clothes For Kids, a nonprofit that has been providing school clothing to local low-income students since 1984, has been riding out the pandemic and preparing to serve more students than ever before. Last year, schools in Snohomish County and North King County reported over 80,000 students on free lunch.

“We operate with nearly 60 volunteers, most are senior citizens who are amazingly dedicated to serving our students,” said Joy Ingram, Executive Director. “With the state closure we have had to pivot in many ways. Our small staff continues to provide emergency wardrobes to local students while we prepare for delivering our program in a new way this coming school year.”

As a result of the closures and ban on events, Clothes For Kids is anticipating a loss of approximately $150,000 this spring (nearly 50% of their annual budget). In addition, they are anticipating an enormous increase in the need for their school wardrobe program in the coming year. Clothes For Kids traditionally receives no government funding and relies on support from the community to make our program possible.

Knowing that the need for services will be much greater, Clothes For Kids is working with their retail partners to find clothing at extreme discounts and grow their inventory for the anticipated increase in demand. A local retailer, forced by unfortunate circumstances to close their doors, has offered Clothes For Kids unprecedented pricing on essential items such as children’s socks, underwear, shirts, and pants.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, Clothes For Kids is asking for the community’s support with their “Spring into Fall” online fundraiser. Through this campaign, Clothes For Kids hopes to be able to provide more than 4,800 comprehensive school wardrobes to local students during the coming school year.

“The Board of Clothes For Kids is committed to our community and to meeting the growing need for our services, this year and for many years to come,” said Board President Teresa King. We are so grateful to the community that has stepped up to provide lower-income families with much-needed school wardrobes so that students can have confidence and are ready to learn.”

With your support, Clothes For Kids can provide a school wardrobe for a fraction of the price. To help them Spring into Fall, please go to the Clothes For Kids website www.clothesforkids.org or mail a check to 16725 52nd Ave W., Lynnwood, WA 98037.