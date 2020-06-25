Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary members pitch in to keep city clean

Did you know that Daybreakers Rotarians are People in Action? We are showcasing one of many local projects that Edmonds Daybreakers members continue to participate in to support our wonderful community:

Did you ever notice the lack of roadside litter on Highway 104 from the entrance to the ferry terminal way back up to the top of the hill? Did you ever notice the same lack of litter on Olympic View Drive from its beginning at Highway 524 (Puget Drive) all the way to Perrinville?

Under the leadership of long-time Rotarian Bill Bengston, volunteers from the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club make sure those roadways stay litter free all year round.

Daybreakers Rotarians have been serving our local community since the club was founded in 1996. Now during this challenging pandemic, their work continues unabated. For more information about this active service organization, please visit www.daybreakersrotary.com Current and incoming Presidents Heber Kennedy and Maury Hansen invite further interest and extend an open invitation for you to attend one of their Tuesday morning meetings

Contact: Daybreakers Membership Chair Dan Kentner at 626-388-6602.