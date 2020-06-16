Sponsor spotlight: See You in Edmonds!

Downtown Edmonds has been missing you as much as we hope you’ve missed us! Over the last few months, we are so appreciative for the continued support that our businesses have been shown as they’ve had to adapt to an unprecedented situation. With a lot of excitement (and yet, a big dose of caution), we will be allowed to welcome you back in more ways.

With more businesses reopening under Phase Two and you make your way around town, you might notice some colorful new posters and signs that say “See You in Edmonds” in windows and on walls. These posters are designed to let our community know the commitment to safety our businesses will be taking.

Our Pledge to Safety

We want customers to shop, dine, and seek out services in Edmonds with confidence and assurance that our businesses are taking all of the necessary steps and precautions to maintain a healthy community. Here is an overview of what local businesses are committing to:

Health and safety policies, procedures, and protocols specific to each business have been developed.

Implement and enforce the policies in order to safeguard customers, employees, and the community at large.

Customers are asked to wear face coverings and staff are required to wear them, except in specific situations such as dining.

A commitment to following, meeting, and exceeding (whenever possible) the safety guidelines issued by local, state, or federal government.

Creating social and physical distancing protocols and standards including reduced occupancy and minimizing person-to-person contact as much as possible.

Disinfection and cleaning per the CDC and FDA recommendation

You can see the growing list of local businesses who have taken the pledge at www.loveedmonds.com/businesses.

Our Safety Guidelines

We want customers to shop, dine, and seek out services in Edmonds with confidence and assurance that our businesses are taking all of the necessary steps and precautions to maintain a healthy community. We have created a “Pledge to Safety” to show our dedication to your health and safety. Here is an overview of what local businesses are committing to:

Keep in mind, now that we are in Phase Two, we will stay here for a minimum of three weeks to allow health officials to closely monitor the impacts on numbers of cases due to reopening before moving into Phase 3.

From the Safe Start website, “A successful safe start depends on everyone doing their part. As we gradually reopen, it’s still safest to stay home. When leaving home, physical distancing of at least six feet is required and use of a cloth face covering is strongly recommended. To prevent spread of COVID-19 among counties, stay local.”

Staying local for dining, shopping, and personal services is easy to do in downtown Edmonds. To see all of the great options in town, visit our website.

We look forward to seeing you in downtown Edmonds very soon!

Created by the Edmonds City Council in early 2013, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (Ed!) is a focused, funded organization that supports and improves business conditions in Edmonds. With over 350 members, Ed! funds programs related to activities such as beautification, marketing, security, parking, clean-up or administration. For more information, we invite you to visit edmondsdowntown.org.

— By Kelsey Foster, on behalf of Ed!