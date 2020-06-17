Sponsor spotlight: What to get Dad? It’s easy as 1, 2, 3

Scratchspirits!

We have three S pectacular ideas~

1. Buy Dad a 1-liter bottle of hand sanitizer made “From Scratch” with distilled beer, and bundle it with a Scratch t-shirt with front “S” logo and sanitizer logo on the back! The perfect duo for Dad.

2. Gift Dad with a GINiology™ class, so he can craft a personalized gin recipe perfectly tailored to his taste — from floral, to heavy on juniper and rosemary.

3. Give Dad a Scratch Pride Spirits Club membership! He’ll get priority access to limited production spirits and special releases, plus events, discounts and private tours/tastings.

While shopping for Dad, plan other S pecialized events at S cratch Distillery. We can schedule customized experiences in compliance with the Snohomish County Health Department guidelines for gathering.

Our beautiful tasting room in downtown Edmonds is an ideal size for your favorite Phase 3 events, as we can host 50 standing guests. We can even connect you with a caterer, event planner, and photographer.

We also have gift cards available anytime, so you can wander in, or shop online.

190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-673-7046

For special requests

(we are dog and child friendly)