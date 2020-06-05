St. Alban’s Episcopal Church offering remote Taizé service

With this time of social distancing during coronavirus, Edmonds’ St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is offering a Taizé service via Facebook.

This contemplative prayer service will be available starting Sunday, June 7, at 7 p.m. on the St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Facebook page. Go to www.StAlbansEdmonds.org and click on the Facebook symbol.

Since the service is recorded, it will also be available any time after the post date so you can watch it at your convenience for a quiet, meditative worship experience. For more information, email StAlbansEdmonds@gmail.com