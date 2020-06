Sweet tip for National Donut Day

June 5 is National Donut Day, and reader Ruth Arista shared this tasty tidbit:

“On 196th, by Subway, I just discovered Zuri’s Donutz (address is 7600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood — right on the Lynnwood/Edmonds border). Davis, the owner and donut magician, opened in October. For National Donut Day he got going at 5 a.m.. He has standard donuts such as maple bars but his donut talent shined in the soft, fresh, warm chicken chili mango donut.┬áHe named his shop, in the old Family Donut location, for his little daughter, Zuri.”