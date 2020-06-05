Sweet tip for National Donut Day

June 5 is National Donut Day, and reader Ruth Arista shared this tasty tidbit:

“On 196th, by Subway, I just discovered Zuri’s Donutz (address is 7600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood — right on the Lynnwood/Edmonds border). Davis, the owner and donut magician, opened in October. For National Donut Day he got going at 5 a.m.. He has standard donuts such as maple bars but his donut talent shined in the soft, fresh, warm chicken chili mango donut. He named his shop, in the old Family Donut location, for his little daughter, Zuri.”