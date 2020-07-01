Volunteers of America offering rental assistance to families impacted by COVID-19

In partnership with Volunteers of America Western Washington, Snohomish County is offering financial to residents financially impacted by COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Relief Prevention Program is offering households unable to pay rent due to coronavirus-related job loss, the household has a member who is 65 or older or the household has a member who has underlying medical condition.
Qualified households will be able to receive:
• Up to three month of rent assistance, including rental arrears
• Relocation to another unit if the current one is no longer affordable
To complete the eligibility screening, call 211
• No requirement for Coordinated Entry/Homeless Management Information System
• No income limits for participants
Funding is made available through the federal CARES Act.