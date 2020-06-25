With eye to Phase 3 launch, Edmonds Parks and Recreation reopens summer camp registration

The City of Edmonds says it plans to offer 50-plus summer camp opportunities for kids as soon as Edmonds moves into COVID-19 Safe Start Phase 3.

“We are just as excited as kids to get these popular camps up and running again,” said Todd Cort, Recreation Supervisor. “Our teams have been working out schedules and procedures in compliance with the Governor’s Safe Start Guidelines to see what we can do to offer these classes safely.”

Nearly all the popular summer youth camps will be back. This includes indoor camps like gymnastics, art, acting, robotics, Lego and more at the Frances Anderson Center, outdoor programs including Skyhawks Sports camps and Steele Soccer Camp at local playfields, Discovery camps at City Park, the Salish Science Camp at the Willow Creek Salmon & Watershed Education Center among others.

They will look different.

Programs will be run in groups of nine students and one instructor. All city staff will wear face coverings, youth are encouraged to wear face coverings. Drop-off, pick-up, and sign-in will take place outside of the building and will include a brief health questionnaire. Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the facilities and activities will be prepared to encourage social distancing

“This is trying time for all of us. We know our kids need socialization and to get outside. It’s why we are working hard to create opportunities for them to do their favorite things this summer in a safe and predictable manner,” said Angie Feser, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director.

Under Phase 3 opening guidelines, the Parks Department will also open all playgrounds and start to open the permanent restrooms. Playground equipment will not be sanitized, so families are encouraged to bring sanitizer and clean hands frequently.