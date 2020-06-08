With ferry lane work comes temporary prohibition on turning right from NB Hwy 104 to Dayton

Following work on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry holding lanes, drivers near the Edmonds Ferry Terminal will notice northbound changes at Dayton Street and State Route 104 — including a temporary prohibition on turning right onto Dayton Street.

In Phase 1 construction, the Washington State Department of Transportation recently converted a temporary ferry holding lane (the Port Townsend Lane) into a second permanent holding lane. As a result, for now drivers in the northbound general purpose lane can’t turn right to Dayton Street.

The new designation is marked with new striping, new signage and a new raised median.

In Phase 2, scheduled to be completed mid-summer, ferry signal timing for the two lanes will be fixed and drivers will be able to turn right again onto Dayton Street.

According to a City of Edmonds announcement, the main goal of this project is to help reduce traffic backups on SR 104, which often extend past Pine Street during summer months and peak hours.

If you have any questions regarding this project, contact Bertrand Hauss, City of Edmonds Transportation Engineer, at bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0220 (Extension 1328).