With mask mandate coming Friday, you have options to purchase locally

Starting this Friday, June 26 face coverings will be mandatory across Washington state in indoor public places such s stores, offices and restaurants. We have written stories in the past about local entrepreneurs who have been making masks for sale, and wanted to recap those options here — along with a list of downtown Edmonds stores that are selling the masks.

Printing and graphic design firm the Branding Iron began making face masks in April, and owner Lillyan Hendershot says they are still offering them. The masks are $10 each, and sizes are available for kids as well as adults. Purchasers have the option of masks made with elastic, elastic cord and ties. Each mask comes with an insert for filter, plus three Filtrete brand air filters that block most bacteria and viruses. You can stop by to purchase or call 425-672-8244 for more information.

Tammy Winslow, owner of Neatnics Home and Office Cleaning Services, shifted gears from her business — severely impacted by COVID-19 — to making masks. The masks are double-sided cotton, with accordion sides, soft elastic ear pieces, real nose pieces, an opening for a filter and a cord to hang around your neck for $15. Winslow is also making children’s masks with Velcro (for easy release) for $10. Available via Instagram and Facebook at Masks In Seattle or by emailing Masksinseattle@gmail.com.

Artist Cheryl King was just about to launch a new clothing line featuring her paintings of wildlife, “and then the lockdown hit,” she said. As one door closed, another opened. The company making her clothing pivoted to face masks and wanted to decorate with her animal art. You can learn more and purchase the masks here.

In addition, here’s a list of stores we are aware of that offer pre-made masks for sale: Little Bipsy

Rogue

Walnut Street Coffee

Wooden Spoon

C’ est la Vie

If you know of other locally made or sold mask options, feel free to add them in the comments below.