20th annual Edmonds Classic Car Show canceled

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has canceled another of its popular events — this time, it’s the 2020 Classic Car Show, which is usually held in September.

The cancellation is related to COVID-19 restrictions and the uncertainty around the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s ability to survive into 2021.

“Each of the community events we produce for our community are important to the viability of the Edmonds Chamber,” said Edmonds Chamber President & CEO Greg Urban. “As each event is canceled, we lose important revenues to keep our small nonprofit going.”

The Edmonds Classic Car Show was set to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Each year, the event brings over 325 classic vehicles and thousands of visitor to downtown Edmonds.

“It’s a disappointment to have to take a pass on the 20th year of such a wonderful community event.” said Brady Wright, volunteer car show chair since 2015. “But we are committed to a glorious return of this landmark show in 2021. Mark your calendars now and we’ll see you all next September!”

You can help ensure the Edmonds Chamber’s survival by donating to the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign, which is one-third of the way to its $100,000 fundraising goal. Visit www.SupportEdmonds.com to learn more.