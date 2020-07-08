8th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection to be closed July 6-9

Crews working on the Dayton Street Utility Improvements Project will close the 8th Avenue and Dayton Street intersection from Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9. During the closure, crews will finish the intersection, build a new center island and complete the paving work in that same area.

This is part of the larger, multi-phase Dayton Project to upgrade utilities.

During this closure:

• The intersection of 8th Avenue and Dayton will be closed to all vehicle traffic daily from Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

• The intersection will be open during evening hours.

• Access to businesses, driveways and parking lots will be maintained

• The sidewalks at the 8th Ave intersection will be open; pedestrian detours crossing the intersection will be in place.

To learn more, visit www.edmondswa.gov/dayton-street-utility-improvements.html