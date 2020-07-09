Artist says On the Fence installation symbolizes ‘a cry for justice of the Black community’

The temporary art installation on the fence at Civic Park along 6th Avenue North was proposed by

Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate Christabel Jamison, who wanted to support conversation in

Edmonds about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jamison grew up in Edmonds and noticed past installations for On the Fence, inspiring her to create her own piece. Her installation incorporates the colors of the African American flag, a symbol of love and unity, and the phrase “I can’t breathe,” which she sees as “a cry for justice of the Black community.”

On the Fence temporary public art program was initiated by the City of Edmonds Arts Commission in 2010 as a

way to encourage community conversation through temporary artwork. Topics have ranged from

environmental and social justice issues, to celebrations of the natural world and solar system. The proposals

are reviewed by and approved by the Edmonds Arts Commission at their regular meetings. Each installation

includes an artist statement, which provides context about the artist’s intent. For more information about the

City of Edmonds Public Art program, visit www.edmondswa.gov/public-art.html, or email

eac@edmondswa.gov.

The work is directly across from the Edmonds Police Station, and Edmonds Police Chief James Lawless issued a statement about it Wednesday on Instagram in response to inquiries.

“Now, more than ever, is a time to listen and to have open conversations,” Lawless said. “Though I have not yet met her personally, in reading her submission to the Arts Commission, I believe Ms. Jamison to be a very intelligent, articulate and brave young woman who is sharing her perspective and feelings. Her message is a powerful and important reminder to us that no matter how much support we continue to receive from the community, the earning and maintaining of support is an on-going process and there is always room for improvement.”