‘Be an Edmonds Kind of Hero’ fundraising campaign aims to save 113-year-old Edmonds Chamber of Commerce

Two days after Edmonds experienced a 4th of July with no parade or fireworks show, a community task force has launched a campaign to ensure that the century-old Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — sponsor of the 4th celebration and myriad other city events — survives financially.

As part of the campaign, “Be An Edmonds Kind of Hero,” the task force wrote an appeal Monday to the community, noting that “A virus canceled the Edmonds 4th of July festivities in 2020. It could end up canceling our Chamber of Commerce too.”

The letter asks those who have enjoyed past chamber-sponsored events — including the Fourth of July, Taste Edmonds, downtown Halloween trick or treating, and the Edmonds Tree Lighting — to donate $25 per person annually.

“The situation is simple,” said the letter’s co-signers, which includes well-known names like European travel expert Rick Steves and former U.S. Rep. Brian Baird. “If our community can raise $100,000 by the end of the year, we can save our Chamber. If not, we will lose it.”

With an operating budget of about $275,000 annually, the chamber — founded in 1907 — is funded by local business memberships and Taste Edmonds. “This year, due to this pandemic, the Chamber’s revenues are way down, and its very existence is in jeopardy,” the co-signers wrote. “That also puts into jeopardy this exciting calendar of community events – events that are woven into the fun of calling Edmonds ‘home.’

“Next Fourth of July, instead of empty streets without a parade, who doesn’t want to see a vibrant celebration, injecting community spirit and energy into our city again?” the task force wrote.

Here’s the entire message from the community task force: