Edmonds’ C’est la Vie turns 19 years old this year, but the celebration looks a little different due to COVID-19.

“Normally we would usually have a big party, a fashion show, wine, wine, wine and finger food to celebrate,” notes owner Colleen Bowman. “Not this year.”

Instead, the store is offering 19% off all clothing in store this weekend, and you can take an additional 19% off all sale items too.

C’est la Vie is located at 320 5th Ave. S., Edmonds,.