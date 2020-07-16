Citizens asked to weigh in on Edmonds Housing Commission concepts

The City of Edmonds has launched an online open house and community survey about housing ideas. The open house and survey are part of community outreach by the Edmonds Housing Commission to gather and organize community input on housing policy concepts from zoning to building design.

The open house feature videos that highlight ideas for many housing policy topics including accessory dwellings and housing funds and future engagement opportunities. It can all be found at ECHCOpenHouse.com.

The commission is scheduled to deliver policy recommendation to the Edmonds City Council in late December. The council will then decide what actions to take on the recommendations.

The city council created and staffed the commission in 2019, with the first commission meeting last September, to develop diverse housing policy options designed to expand the range of housing available in Edmonds. The commission’s mission statement says options will be irrespective of age, gender, race, religious affiliation, physical disability or sexual orientation.

The commission has met 13 times, including several times via Zoom during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, and has arrived at concepts for six policy topics:

City resources

City processes and programs

Accessory dwelling units

Duplex or two-unit townhome option

Zoning transition areas

Design guidelines

The Housing Commission’s current (“Round 1”) policy ideas are still preliminary. After hearing more from the community, the commissioners will decide whether to keep, revise or drop the ideas. They will deliver another preliminary set of ideas (“Round 2”) for public input by this fall.

Commission members, working with a public outreach consultant, have a series of survey questions for the public about the Round 1 issues. Answers range from strongly agree to strongly disagree. The survey will be sent to 500 randomly selected residents. It will also be available online and via social media. The survey is open until Aug. 9.

Results will be available for anyone to review via the Housing Commission webpage. Recommendations could lead to new programs, investments, or code changes. Any final action is up to the city council.

Commission members emphasize there are no right or wrong answers, and add that no one sees the personal information of respondents. Learn more about the Housing Commission here.