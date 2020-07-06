Citizens invited to comment Tuesday on proposed project to replace city’s aging sludge incinerator

As part of its Tuesday, July 7 business meeting, the Edmonds City Council is holding a public hearing to receive residents’ comments on a proposed $26 million pyrolysis and gasification system to replace the city’s aging wastewater treatment plant sludge incinerator.

The $26 million project would replaces the existing 30-year old mechanical incinerator, which the city says is nearly a decade beyond the end of its useful life and has become increasingly expensive to maintain due to more stringent air quality standards.

The matter has come before the council several times before, but a decision was made at the council’s last meeting — June 23 — to solicit public comment given the cost of the project. The city is eying bond funding to pay for the new system but because three other municipalities — the City of Mountlake Terrace, the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, and the Ronald Sewer District — send their sewage to Edmonds for treatment and disposal, the costs of the new sludge disposal system would be split, with Edmonds paying 50%.

Written comments are welcomed prior to the public hearing. Submit them to Maureen.Judge@edmondswa.gov.

In other business, the council is scheduled to:

– Hear a quarterly report from the Edmonds Housing Commission and an annual report from the City Attorney.

– Discuss a lease agreement with the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club.

At the start of the meeting, the council is scheduled to interview Gregory Hinton for appointment to the Edmonds Public Facilities District Board. Hinton is the vice president of finance and operations for Edmonds College.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Those wishing to participate remotely may connect with a computer or smart phone at: zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting by phone at: 888 475 4499 (toll free) or 877 853 5257 (toll free) Meeting ID 425 775 2525.

You can see the complete agenda here.