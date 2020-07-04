Corinthian Yacht Club resumes weekly summer sailboat racing — and all are invited to participate

Now that Snohomish County has entered Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan, the Corinthian Yacht Club of Edmonds has resumed weekly sailboat racing on Wednesdays.

Past Commodore Megan Kogut says the club has modified its racing program to accommodate the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, which includes changing the rules to minimize the number of participants on each boat to ensure appropriate social distancing.

“Most of us are sailing solo or with one household member, and there are a lot of masks on board,” Kogut said.

The club also races in the spring and fall, including its largest event — the Foulweather Bluff Race — the first Saturday of October. “We get 70 boats out for that race, from all over,” she said. “We also have a dual meet with Milltown Sailing Association out of Everett.”

The Corinthian Yacht Club was started in 1980 as an offshoot of Edmonds Yacht Club. While the club focuses on sailing, “we welcome power boaters too,” Kogut said. “Most of our events are sailboat races, but we also do cruises and socials (but probably all of those are canceled this year).”

Anyone interested in racing can just show up Wednesday evenings, “although it helps to email us beforehand so we can plan accordingly,” she added. (You can email the club at cycofedmonds@gmail.com .) “Sailing has a handicap system, so boats are assigned a rating that we use to create corrected race times for any boat over 20 feet long with a motor,” Kogut said. “Technically, we charge a small fee for summer racing, but we’ve never actually asked for payment. We are just happy to have more boats out there racing. Racing is a great way to learn how to sail, and get on the water more often.”

And if you want to join, club membership is $65 per year, plus a $60 initiation fee. “We are a really friendly club focused on learning and fun,” she said.