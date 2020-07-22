County prosecutor’s office declines to pursue hate crime charges for defaced Edmonds artwork

The Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office has declined to file criminal charges in the case of a 69-year-old Edmonds man who vandalized the “I Can’t Breathe” art installation on the fence at Edmonds’ Civic Park.

Edmonds police had referred hate crime charges to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the Tuesday, July 14 incident. The artwork — installed two weeks ago by Edmonds artist Christabel Jamison as part of the city’s On the Fence temporary artwork program — was defaced with black spray paint. It was restored by community members a few hours later.

“The facts in this case, as established by the investigative record provided to my office by the Edmonds Police Department, and the applicable law, do not support the charge of hate crime offense,” Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell said Wednesday.

While “the underlying conduct that gave rise to this referral is shameful and distasteful,” Cornell said his office “cannot advance the cause of social and racial justice by furthering an unjust felony prosecution. To do so would be unethical.”

Cornell said that his chief criminal deputy, Matthew Baldock, and a victim advocate met with the artist last week to communicate their decision not to file charges.

Edmonds police reported that just after 1:30 p.m. July 14, witnesses saw the suspect use black spray paint to cover the letter “T” in the artwork, which changed the message to read “I Can Breathe.” Witnesses watched the man drive away, and were able to get his license plate number, taking pictures of it with a cell phone. They shared that information with Edmonds police, who were able to determine the identity of the suspect vehicle and contacted the suspect at his Edmonds residence.

The suspect told investigating officers that “he was upset with how police were being treated and upset about the location of the art installation,” which is across the street from the Edmonds Police Department,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Baldock wrote in a document announcing the decline of charges. When officers informed the suspect that witnesses had seen him spray painting the installation, “he became argumentative and said something like ‘Do you want me to clean the paint off?’, Baldock said, adding the suspect “declined to provide any further statement or answer any more questions.”

Baldock noted that to obtain a conviction in a hate crime, the following elements would have to be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt”: The suspect caused physical damage to or destruction of property of the victim or another person; acted maliciously and intentionally; acted because of his perception of the race or color or ancestry of the victim; and the crime occurred in Washington state.

Some of these elements have been established, including the suspect’s identity and the fact that he damaged the art installation and did so “maliciously and intentionally. In addition, the incident occurred in Washington. But the “insurmountable problem” in the case, Baldock added, is “the lack of evidence that the suspect’s actions were motivated by his perception of the victim’s race.” While the artist who installed the artwork is biracial, there is no evidence to suggest that the suspect knew anything about the artist’s race, he added.

While details about the incident were reported in local Edmonds media, and the artist’s race was also mentioned as part of a descriptive summary taped to the fence near the artwork, there is no evidence that the suspect read news articles or the sign near the artwork, Baldock wrote. “Perhaps even more problematic in that regard is the fact that when contacted by patrol officers, the suspect offered an explanation for his actions that had nothing whatsoever to do with the artist’s race,” he added.

“Prosecutors charge crimes based on provable and credible facts and on the law as given to us by the legislature,” Cornell said in a statement accompanying the charging decision. “My office will continue to vigorously prosecute hate crime offenses where there exists sufficient evidence to prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. And we will continue to advance the cause of social and racial justice while concurrently safeguarding the rule of law to both protect and preserve a more civil society.”

Jamison, a lifelong Edmonds resident and recent Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate, said her goal in creating the “I Can’t Breathe” artwork was to support conversation in Edmonds about the Black Lives Matter movement. Her installation incorporates the colors of the African American flag, a symbol of love and unity, and the phrase in red vinyl letters “I Can’t Breathe,” which she sees as “a cry for justice of the Black community.”

— By Teresa Wippel

Publisher’s note: The suspect’s age was originally reported as 70 but the prosecutor’s office confirmed his age as 69.