COVID-19 report for July 13, 2020: The global and state perspective

As we begin the new week, the United States continues to lead the world in coronavirus cases, with many individual states by themselves outstripping the totals for some of the hardest-hit countries. On Sunday alone, Florida set a new record, topping 15,000 new cases, more than all of Europe combined.

The following chart from Johns Hopkins University comparing 10 hardest-hit countries illustrates the global situation, showing U.S. with the dubious distinction of leading the pack with the most confirmed cases.

While the numbers are not as severe as in Florida, Texas and other hard-hit states, Washington continues to log record numbers of new infections, with the latest totals outstripping the worst days of the initial outbreak of late April and early March. The following chart, also from Johns Hopkins, tracks data through July 12, when a record 680 new cases were recorded.

While hospitalization and death numbers have been lagging behind those for new cases, the latest data show them beginning to trend upward, as the following two charts from the Washington Department of Health (DOH) and Johns Hopkins respectively illustrate.

Testing activity continues to ramp up both nationally and locally, which is arguably at least partially responsible for the increase in new case numbers. But accompanying this is an increase in the ratio of positive to negative tests, which suggests that there’s more to the increase in overall case numbers than simply higher testing levels. As the second chart below illustrates, Washington state’s positive results now stand at 6.5%, up from less than 2% a month ago.

Comparing weekly testing results among neighboring states shows Washington in the middle of the pack, with Idaho showing more than twice our levels of positive results.

Lastly, the latest data from across Washington shows Snohomish County following the state as a whole in no longer meeting three of the five key metrics to qualify for Phase 2 reopening.

Look for our next report focusing on Snohomish County later this week.

— By Larry Vogel