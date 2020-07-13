Crime in Edmonds topic of July 15 remote meeting with city officials, police chief

Edmonds residents are invited to join Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless and City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for a remote Zoom meeting this Wednesday, July 15 to discuss the topic of increased crime in Edmonds.

While the meeting was prompted by concerns from neighbors in Edmonds’ Highway 99/Lake Ballinger neighborhood, but all residents concerned about crime in the city are invited to attend.