Crime in Edmonds topic of July 15 remote meeting with city officials, police chief

Posted: July 13, 2020 20
Mayor Mike Nelson
Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless
Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas

Edmonds residents are invited to join Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless and City Council President Adrienne Fraley-Monillas for a remote Zoom meeting this Wednesday, July 15 to discuss the topic of increased crime in Edmonds.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is available by logging in to https://zoom.us/join.
Meeting number
98469482859
Password
620164

While the meeting was prompted by concerns from neighbors in Edmonds’ Highway 99/Lake Ballinger neighborhood, but all residents concerned about crime in the city are invited to attend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME