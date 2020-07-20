Dive team called in to search for man reported missing in Lake Ballinger Sunday night

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called to Lake Ballinger Sunday night after a 23-year-old man went missing there earlier in the evening.

South County Fire crews arrived at the lake around 8 p.m. Sunday after acquaintances reported that the man had last been seen swimming there an hour earlier. A rescue crew launched a boat and searched for about an hour but were unable to find the man, South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information is available.