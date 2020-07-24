Edmonds acting police chief issues statement following prosecutor’s office decision on artwork charges

In the aftermath of the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office decision to not file hate crime charges in connection with the defacement of the “I Can’t Breathe’ artwork, Edmonds Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless issued the following statement Friday:

There have been numerous comments/questions regarding the case surrounding the vandalism of the “I Can’t Breathe” art installation that is located on the fence at Edmonds’ Civic Field. The installation is not only an individual’s free speech expression, it is also a project wherein the artist went through a sanctioned submission/selection process. Upon being selected, Ms. Jamison installed her project on the city fence within the established guidelines set forth by the Edmonds Arts Commission. The defacing of this project is not an alternative expression of free speech, it is an act of vandalism that most likely constitutes a crime. Police officers must establish probable cause in order to arrest someone or forward a case for a charging decision. That charging decision is ultimately up to the prosecuting attorney, be that the Snohomish County Prosecutor in the case of felonies, or the contracted Edmonds City Prosecutor in the case of misdemeanors. The case is then evaluated by the prosecutor at a higher standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt” in making that final decision. In this instance, I and our investigating detective believed probable cause existed to support a charge of Hate Crime. However, upon review the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office determined that there was not sufficient evidence to prove the case “beyond a reasonable doubt.” As a result of this decision, the case has now been forwarded to the Edmonds City Prosecutor for review of a charge of Malicious Mischief.

Every officer within the Edmonds Police Department takes the following oath of office:

I, do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Washington, that I will enforce the laws of the State of Washington and the City of Edmonds, that I will perform the duties of police officer for the City of Edmonds to the best of my ability, and that I will abide by the Code of Ethics and Canons of Ethics adopted by the Edmonds Police Department.

As an organization and as individuals, we will always endeavor to live up to our Mission Statement:

We place service before self, with an unwavering and unbiased commitment to public safety, improving the quality of life for our community.

Please know that the members of the Edmonds Police Department can never fully express our gratitude for the level of support and trust that has been shown and expressed towards our organization and profession. We work each and every day to earn and maintain that support and trust. I understand that there are many differing opinions/positions regarding the multitude of issues that are currently confronting our society. But make no mistake, we are accountable to all members of our community, including those who may question and challenge us – we must enforce the law impartially. We also, must never be afraid to look at ourselves and listen to others in the continuing effort to always improve in our abilities to serve all members of the community professionally, with dignity and respect.