Edmonds again earns national Tree City USA designation

For the seventh year in a row, the Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Edmonds a 2019 Tree City USA award winner in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

“I really appreciate that Edmonds has been recognized this year,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson. “Trees play a vital role in making our community healthy and livable. They provide clean air to breathe, they absorb harmful gases that heat up our planet, they reduce stormwater runoff from polluting Puget Sound, they reduce noise pollution by absorbing and blocking sounds, and many other benefits that improve our quality of life.”

Requirements for a Tree City USA designation include:

A tree board or tree department

A tree care ordinance

An annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

An Arbor Day Observance and Proclamation.

The Edmonds Tree Board also helped the city win the additional Growth Award, presented by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize higher levels of tree care by participating Tree City USA communities. The Growth Award highlights innovative programs and projects as well as increased commitment of resources for urban forestry. It also provides an opportunity to share new ideas and successes across the country.

The tree board usually meets monthly (though not recently due to COVID-19) and participates in two or three annual plantings and/or cleanups usually associated with the Edmonds Parks Department.

“I’m looking forward to getting to have these events again and working with our great tree board,” said Angie Feser, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director.

The tree board also helped develop the Urban Forest Management Plan in 2019 and is now coordinating with City staff on implementation. And in 2018, the board released a brochure on trees to plant in small spaces.

“It’s been of great pleasure to be the city council liaison for the last five years and I have learned a lot from these wonderful, kind and enthusiastic individuals,” said City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis, liaison to the tree board. “I look forward seeing any implementation of new tree codes or policies to ensure retaining and enhancing our tree canopy.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.