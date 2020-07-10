Edmonds Art Beat: BINGO! Find the outdoor art around town

With warmer weather and the opportunity to walk around town (assuming generous distance from others and masks as needed), now is a great time to test your knowledge of the various outdoor art installations around town. Erin Zackey, teacher at Edmonds Heights and an engaged citizen, created a do-it-yourself BINGO scorecard for the outdoor art installations in Edmonds. She reached out to My Edmonds News and offered to share her creation with our community.

The Edmonds Outdoor Art BINGO showcases the variety of art installations around town. Hopefully going on this adventure on your own, with a friend or with your family can introduce you to new artwork that you had not seen before. The City of Edmonds website has some great resources talking about the history and future of outdoor art in the community. Take this opportunity to learn more about the work that goes into these creations, and how the city continually looks for opportunities to grow arts appreciation in our town.

Perhaps you will learn something new. Did you know that the friendly seal sculptures, Locals, along the beach, were made by the same artist who created the Pike Place Market Pig? Or that the Seeing Whales sculpture by the entrance to Olympic Beach was sculpted by the same artist who is best known for his Waiting for the Interurban creation in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood? There is an abundance of information on the online map provided by the City of Edmonds, providing a way to enjoy these artworks from the comfort of your home if you prefer not to venture out right now.

The city’s online outdoor art tour can be found here.

Enjoy the adventure and tag us on Instagram if you get a BINGO: @art_beat_myedmondsnews

Cascadia Art Museum offers private shopping by appointment

Although the museum itself is still not open, there is a new opportunity to interact with Cascadia Art Museum. You can now schedule a shopping appointment at the museum store. There are 30-minute shopping appointments available Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. In addition to the opportunity to peruse the many offerings at the museum store, they are also offering 20% off all scarves and jewelry. Guests must follow guidelines while shopping, including wearing face coverings and provided gloves, and no more than five guests are allowed per appointment. In addition, public bathrooms and coat and bag check are unavailable. Shopping appointments can be scheduled here.

More ways to support the Edmonds arts community – as shared by the Edmonds Arts Commission

Make a donation to a favorite organization Donate the cost of your ticket for a canceled show instead of requesting a refund See a show or view “virtual galleries” online See if you can purchase goods or service online from a local artist or gallery



— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.