Edmonds Art Beat: Happening right now — Art for All’s Creative Resilience exhibit

Back in 2016, two local women came together with their shared passion to bridge the gap between artists with disabilities and local art venues, and started Art for All. I had the opportunity to talk with co-founder Mary Peterson to learn more about the amazing work that she and Jill Williamson are doing in the community, and how we can all get involved.

Peterson and Jill Williamson started Art for All as a local community-based group that plans events and classes and helps artists with disabilities get their art shown locally. They have organized events at Schack Art Center, Art Walk Edmonds, Redmond Arts Festival, Phinney Ridge Art Walk and more.

Art for All Images of artists and artwork provided by Mary Peterson

This year Peterson and Williamson needed to get creative to continue their momentum. They came up with the Creative Resilience Exhibit, which showcases artists rising above their daily challenges. It’s made in collaboration with Shanrock Studios in Everett, WA, Friendship Adventures in Shoreline, L’Arche Activity Center, Seattle and Tavon Learning Center, Issaquah, and includes over 20 artists. The artwork was made available on the Art for All Facebook page on July 19 and will be available until Aug. 2. The public can view and purchase the art, with 100% of the purchase going directly to the artists.

Art for All Images of artists and artwork provided by Mary Peterson

The team at Arts for All is hoping to continue the new exhibit format and is currently planning on doing quarterly online exhibits.

There are many ways to support the mission of Arts for All. You can check out the current exhibit on the Arts for All Facebook page. In addition, Arts for All is always looking for art teachers, mentors, venues to show art, and organizations willing to help promote events. You can email Arts for All directly or connect on Facebook.

Northwest Girlchoir has openings this fall

Northwest Girlchoir has openings in music programs for girls entering grades 2-12. Programming starting in September will be virtual. Grades 2-5 have an easy online registration with no audition needed. There are two virtual voice lessons per week and an opportunity to transition to in-person, dependent on state recommendations. All registrations and auditions need to happen by Aug. 31. Virtual auditions are happening now for grades 5-12. There are four progessive choir levels and the choristers will have a similar setup as the younger grades with two virtual voice lessons per week and the opportunity to transition in the future. Sign up for auditions here.

Gallery North Benefit Show

Gallery North’s Featured Artist show for August highlights work from current and former members. Like many businesses in our community, Gallery North suffered through three months of closure due to the pandemic and is struggling to recover. Many artists are donating their work, and the full amount of the sale of featured artwork will go to the gallery. The August show features original oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings, photography, pottery, wood carving, and jewelry. Gallery North is the longest continuously operating artists’ cooperative in the country and has been a fixture in Edmonds for nearly 60 years. Stop in and support this local gem located at 401 Main St. Learn more here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.