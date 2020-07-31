Edmonds Art Beat: Seeing smiles behind the mask, with Steel Magic Northwest — plus a pop-up blood drive at ECA

Steel Magic Northwest, the local community youth and adult steel band program, has created a wonderful video treat for the community. De Smile Behind de Mask, composed and performed by founder and Executive and Artistic Director Gary Gibson, was created to be an upbeat message about wearing masks during the COVID-19 crisis. The video also includes contributions by numerous members of the organization’s seven steel bands. This timely video was made in reaction to comments that Gibson had heard from kids about masks making people look mean or angry. The message that people can smile behind their masks gives a positive and approachable spin on the new requirements regarding mask wearing.

If watching this video ignites your desire to learn the steel drums, then you are in luck. Steel Magic Northwest is moving forward with its annual Summer Steelband Intensive from Aug. 10-14 with an outdoor, covered practice space, designed for social distancing (masks required). This is a great opportunity to give steel band a try and is open to youth entering 5th grade and older for the afternoon youth band, and adults for the evening group. To learn more about Steel Magic Northwest and to sign up for the intensive, click here.

ECA pop-up blood drive with Bloodworks Northwest

While Edmonds Center for the Arts is unable to put on events due to COVID-19 restrictions, it has partnered with Bloodworks Northwest to sponsor an event benefiting the community. ECA is hosting a pop-up blood drive from Aug. 17-26 in the ECA lobby. More information about the event is on the ECA Facebook page. Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled here. To learn more about Bloodworks and the safety and physical distancing measures they have put in place, click here.

Art Walk Edmonds needs our support

With the uncertainty moving forward in 2020 and having to cancel the Edmonds Summer Wine Walk events due to COVID-19, Art Walk Edmonds is requesting the community’s support. These events are the only fundraiser for Art Walk Edmonds, with the proceeds supporting the operational costs for the monthly Art Walks, and also funding events, music and new murals. Without these funds, the future of Art Walk Edmonds is in jeopardy. Please consider making a donation to Art Walk Edmonds here. Any amount is appreciated.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.