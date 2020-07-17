Edmonds Art Beat: Young artist makes a big impact in community

You have probably seen this image recently in local news, an image of artwork in our community that was unfortunately vandalized earlier this week after being installed as part of the city’s On the Fence temporary artwork program. (Learn more here.) Thankfully, the community came together to restore the work done by a local artist who was willing to chat with me about her future art inspirations.

Christabel Jamison is an 18-year-old Edmonds native and a recent graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School. Christabel played varsity tennis for all four years in high school, regularly volunteered in her community, and is planning to attend the University of Hawaii to study nursing.

In addition to these accomplishments, as an artist she has created a statement piece in Edmonds to bring attention to something she cares deeply about — the Black Lives Matter movement. When asked about the fence art, she shared, “this was definitely a time-consuming piece, but I wanted it to be large and bold to give more visibility to the movement. I’m glad that most of the responses from my community have been full of support and encouragement. This piece is all about starting a conversation.”

As for future art installations, she said that she is still finding an art style that she likes. She hopes to create, sell and donate proceeds from her art to organizations that are working to address many of the world’s current problems, including the NAACP, UNICEF and GLADD.

Christabel will be an artist to watch, and with her passion and creativity it looks like she has a bright future ahead

Art For All brings the Creative Resilience Exhibit!

Art for All is an organization representing Puget Sound-area programs for special art, connecting and promoting arts and opportunities for artists with special needs. It is putting on a virtual art show, called the Creative Resilience Exhibit, to showcase artists rising above their daily challenges. The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shanrock Studios in Everett, Friendship Adventures in Shoreline, L’Arche Activity Center in Seattle and Tavon Learning Center in Issaquah, and includes over 20 artists. The artwork will be available on the Art for All Facebook page from July 19 through Aug. 2, and the public can view and purchase unique pieces of art. All proceeds from the purchase will go directly to the artist.

A virtual art walk will kick off the event starting at 1 p.m. July 19. A new artist will be highlighted each day of the exhibit.

Dandylyon Drama offers online, in-person, and hybrid opportunities this summer.

Dandylyon Drama, founded in 2009, brings theatre programs into multiple schools in north King County and has a strong summer program with multiple camp options. Camps being offered this summer include fully online camps (via Zoom) for ages 4 to 6, which include circus, Star Wars and Superhero themes, and two full productions for ages 8 through 14. All online camps end with a final virtual performance for family and friends. Modified physically-distanced outdoor camps are available for ages 6 through 10 in Shoreline’s Cromwell Park. Older campers ages 12 through 18 can enjoy a hybrid camp, both online and in-person. In addition, there will be a Special Needs Online Film Club, which brings an arts program to people of all ages with special needs. To learn more, click here for registration details and here for the outdoor camps safety plan.

Cascadia Art Museum offers private shopping by appointment

Although the museum itself is still not open, the public has a new opportunity to interact with Cascadia Art Museum. You can now schedule an in-person shopping appointment at the museum store. There are 30-minute shopping appointments available Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. The museum is also offering 20% off all scarves and jewelry. There are guidelines that must be followed while shopping: Face coverings are required, guests must wear provided gloves, no more than five guests are allowed per appointment, and public bathrooms and coat and bag check are unavailable. Shopping appointments can be scheduled here.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.