Edmonds artist Michael Reagan to be featured speaker during July 2 webinar

Edmonds artist Michael Reagan will be a featured speaker during the Thursday, July 2 VISION2020 Speaker Series free webinar: “America’s Unpopular War: How Vietnam Changed America.”

The series is sponsored by Edmonds-based Operation Military Family Cares — a veterans services and solutions provider. It features exceptional individuals who have faced crises and found ways to overcome and succeed despite the challenges.

The July 2 webinar begins at 10 a.m. It includes Reagan, a civilian Medal of Honor recipient, and author Ralph Morales, who will both share how Vietnam transformed America and their own personal lives.

Register in advance here. You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

You can register for the Oct. 2 Vision 2020 conference, to be held in downtown Seattle in October (rescheduled from May), at www.vision2020today.com.