Edmonds City Council budget retreat set for July 29

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to hold a budget retreat starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.

The remote meeting will be via Zoom and is open to the public to watch. The public may join the meeting with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525. Or join the meeting by phone at 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) Meeting ID 425 775 2525.

The retreat will be facilitated by Mike Bailey.

The agenda is as follows:

1 p.m.- Opening remarks from Mayor Mike Nelson

1:10 p.m. Introductions

1:20 p.m. Review of the budget process, roles and responsibilities, and “best practices” that result in the best outcomes.

2:30 p.m. Break – 15 minutes

2:45 p.m. Finish process review

3:30 p.m. Council Priorities: “Around the horn” participation

1) What would each of you hope to emphasize as a city in the next budget, and

2) What would each of you be willing to de-emphasize in the next budget.

4 p.m. Discussion of priorities and narrowing to four major priorities

4:50 p.m. Final Remarks of the day