Edmonds City Council business meeting, committee of whole agendas for July 14

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night, July 14, is scheduled to hold an executive session — closed to the public — on collective bargaining starting at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting, then a committee of the whole study session on a range of topics, starting at 7:15 p.m.

During the business meeting prior to the study session, the council is set to approval a budget amendment authorizing expenditures related to the Edmonds CARES Fund, which applies to COVID-19 expenses that will be reimbursed under the federal CARES Act.

Among the areas of interest during the study session (for discussion only with no action taken) is a proposal by Councilmember Luke Distelhorst to adopt a race and gender inclusion plan related to city contracting, procurement, and goods and services.

In addition, the committee of the whole study session agenda includes the following:

– Presentation of a construction contract for $715,284 with Flow Technologies for a citywide project to use cured-in-place technology to rehabilitate 23 segments of sewer pipe.

– Presentation of a supplemental agreement with consultant SCJ for work on the first phase of the Highway 99 Revitalization Project, at a cost of $1,057,739. The project includes the addition of a continuous landscaped raised median along the entire Edmonds corridor, along with a HAWK pedestrian signal between 238th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest, and gateway signage on both ends. The supplemental agreement will cover environmental and Washington State Department of Transportation documentation, public outreach and right of way plans and acquisition negotiations with property owners.

– Release of a utility easement related to the Edmonds Waterfront Center project.

– A proposal to amend residential parking zone regulations to allow permits to be purchased without notarization.

– A proposal to amend city code to strike the U.S. Post Office from the list of places required for posting of public meeting notices.

– A presentation regarding meeting minutes.

Both meetings will be held remotely via Zoom and can be viewed on the Council Meetings Web Page at edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx

Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live council meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at https://zoom.us/s/4257752525

Or they can join the meeting by phone at: 888 475 4499 (toll free) or 877 853 5257 (toll free) Meeting ID 425 775 2525. Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the City Council Meeting webpage, cable TV channel 21 or 39, or via telephone by calling (712) 775-7270, Access Code 583224.