Edmonds City Council July 21 to hold public hearings on bicycle lane project, transportation improvements

The Edmonds City Council is set to hold two public hearings during its Tuesday, July 21 business meeting.

The public is invited to comment on two matters:

– A citywide project, funded by a $1.85 million Sound Transit Access grant, to add bike lanes on both sides of various Edmonds streets, including: 100th Avenue from 244th Street Southwest to Walnut Street; Bowdoin Way from 9th Avenue South to 84th Avenue West, and 228th Street Southwest from 78th Avenue West to 80th Avenue West. In addition, sharrows will be added along 80th Avenue West from 228th Street Southwest to 220th Street Southwest.

– The city’s Six Year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), a transportation planning document that identifies funded, partially funded and unfunded projects that are planned or needed over the next six calendar years.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– A development activities update.

– Approval of a contract with Hearing Examiner Phil Olbrechts for another four-year term.

– Review of a proposal to extend the personal services contract for a program administrator at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

– Review of a proposal by Mayor Mike Nelson to modify the confirmation process of mayoral appointees for director-level jobs. Under the proposal, an exception would be made to the requirement now in place for the council to interview three candidates for position — allowing them to confirm someone who has served the City of Edmonds in an acting director capacity for at least six months.” Such an exception makes sense because the mayor and council would have ample opportunity to judge the performance of such a candidate prior to confirmation,” the agenda memo states, “and therefore, would know much more about such a candidate than could ever be learned through merely conducting an interview.” Like any other exception to the three-candidate rule, the proposed exception would still require a supermajority vote of the city council to waive the three-interview requirement, the memo adds

– Review of the updated draft City Council Code of Conduct.

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. You can see the complete agenda here, which is where the video will appear when the meeting is live.

Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live Council Meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

You may connect with a computer or smart phone at: https://zoom.us/s/4257752525. Or join the meeting by phone at: 888-475-4499 (toll free) or 877-853-5257 (toll free). The meeting ID is 425 775 2525. Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the City Council Meeting webpage, cable TV, or telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.