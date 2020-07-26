Edmonds City Council July 28 to revisit acting director confirmation process

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to take action Tuesday, July 28 on one of two proposed code amendment changes covering how the mayor can appoint an acting director as a permanent employee.

Councilmembers on July 21 had discussed a proposal from Mayor Mike Nelson to modify the council confirmation process for such an employee — allowing the council to confirm someone who has served the City of Edmonds in an acting director capacity for at least six months.

That proposal has now been revised for this Tuesday night’s meeting, reducing that time period from six months to three months. The idea is that it would allow the confirmation “to occur prior to the expiration of the acting appointment,” which can last no longer than six months.

In addition to that first option, the council has a second option to consider. The meeting agenda memo said option two would “provide consistency between the possibility of acting director confirmation and the timing of the mayor’s recruiting obligation by allowing for a delay in active recruiting should the mayor be considering the permanent appointment of an acting director.”

Other action items on the July 28 council agenda:

– A joint meeting with the Edmonds Planning Board

– Approval of the 2021-2026 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program

– Approval of a Sound Transit funding agreement to add new bicycle lanes citywide.

The council is also set to review the following during a study session, meaning no action will be taken on these items:

– The Council Code of Conduct

– An ordinance updating the city’s fireworks code so that violations would be a misdemeanor rather than a civil penalty. Violators would be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 and/or jail not to exceed 90 days. The fine would be $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, $150 for the third offense and $200 for each offense within a three-year period. In addition, the fee for a public display permit would be increased from $30 to $500.

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom or cable TV channel 21 or 39. You can see the complete agenda here.

Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live Council Meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at zoom.us/s/4257752525, or join the meeting by phone at: 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 (both numbers toll free). The Meeting ID is 425 775 2525. Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the City Council Meeting webpage, cable TV, or telephone by calling 712-775-7270, Access Code 583224.