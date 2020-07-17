Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market – all about pre-ordering

This summer has brought many changes to the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

The most obvious change is due to the new COVID-19 restrictions: You will find fewer vendors participating at the market, and the booths will be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Vendors and shoppers are now required to wear masks and we are only allowed two shopper “units” in the market for every vendor who participates. The reduction in number of shoppers in the market during market hours is dictated by the Snohomish Health District and enforced by our staff and volunteers to promote proper social distancing while enjoying the market. Another change is that all our ready-to-eat food vendors are located just outside the market at 5th and Bell, which allows shoppers to pick up their lunch or snack to go without eating in the market.

Taking all this into consideration, we at the market would like to thank all of you who have come down and shopped with us each week, sometimes waiting a bit in line before entering.

One question that has come up recently is, “Do any of your vendors offer pre-orders?” The answer is yes, many do. Each of our participating vendors has had the opportunity to offer a method of pre-ordering/pre-paying that works for them. Below is an updated list of who has a pre-order option and how to contact the vendor directly. Many of these vendors will allow you to pick up your prepaid order from behind their booth, so you would not have to enter the market, but it is up to the specific vendor how it would work best for them.

Vendors who have pre-order options:

Farmers:

Alvarez Organic Farm – certified organic vegetables from the Alvarez Farm in Mabton. To pre-order go to: alvarez-organic-farms.square.site

Caruso Farm – a small family farm located in Snohomish growing row crop veggies. To inquire about placing a special order contact Vince at carusofarm@gmail.com

Collins Family Orchards – 4th Generation Farm with Orchard Fruits – to pre-order go to: www.collinsfamilyorchards.com/online-fruit-stand!

Gypsy Rows Farm – Located in Silvana, Darren and Janine grow row crop vegetables. To inquire about a special order, you can email them at: gypsyrowsfarm@gmail.com

Hayton Berry Farm – grower of various berries from Mt. Vernon. To pre-order – go to www.Haytonfarmsberries.com and link to store: app.barn2door.com/e/94JNQ

Holmquist Hazelnut Orchards – Grown in Lynden, to order visit www.holmquisthazelnuts.com

Martin Family Orchards – Family run orchard from Orondo. To inquire about special orders – message through their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Martin-Family-Orchard-144950508855412/

Schmidt Blueberries – family-run blueberry farm. To inquire about special orders – message through their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/schmidtblueberryfarm/

Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms – For special orders email Mark at: mark@skagitgourmetmushrooms.com

Sky Valley Family Farm, LLC – pork, chicken, and eggs from Startup – pre-order through www.skyvalleyfamilyfarm.com and follow link app.barn2door.com/e/36ML9/all

Flower Growers:

Teng Garden – pre-made bouquets and some veggies grown in Snohomish

Neng Garden – pre-made bouquets, to pre order message their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Neng-Garden-184980301547669

The Old Farmer – pre-made bouquets, to pre order message their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/oldfarmer99

Pa Garden – pre-made bouquets from their farm in Snohomish

Farmer/Processor:

Finn River Farm & Cidery – From their orchard in Chimacum. To order email: markets@Finnriver.com

Lopez Island Vineyards – From their farm. To preorder shop: www.lopezvineyards.com/shop

Lupine Vineyards – located in Manson, Robert grows and produces his fabulous wines. To place a special order contact him at: Robert@lupinevineyards.com

Processors:

Colibri Sweets (Non-dairy Ice Cream) – to guarantee your order is held for you -visit colibri-sweets.square.site. Pints only

Cyrus Saffron – local saffron growers. For special orders, visit their website: zereshk.com

Shambala Bakery (gluten free) – Baked fresh for market every week. For special orders, visit www.shambalabakery.com — then give them a call at 360-588-6600 to place your order. Please call by Wednesday.

Wilson Fish – fresh and smoked salmon, halibut and more. Caught off the Washington coast – to order message them at www.facebook.com/Wilson-Fish-Markets-142645242418035

Homestead Honey – fresh, local honey. For pre-ordering, email homesteadhoney.wa@yahoo.com

Deborah’s Homemade Pies – freshly made pies – visit www.DeborahsPies.com or email Deborah.kerns@gmail.com

Pete’s Perfect Toffee – Toffee & Fudge – to pre-order go to petestoffee.square.site

La Pasta – handmade fresh pasta

Mayco Land Specialty Coffee – freshly roasted coffee. For special orders email Roland at maycoland@yahoo.com

Pop’s Kettle Corn – packaged kettle corn from our longtime friends – to pre-order visit: https://nwpkc.com

Patty Pan Cooperative – frozen tamales, chocolates. To pre-order visit: https://patty-pan-coop.square.site

Bubba’s Salsa – freshly made salsas and chips. To inquire about special orders, email Bubba at: bubbassalsa@gmail.com

Snohomish Bakery – freshly baked goodness – email to pre-order: admin@snobake.com

See you at the market.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager