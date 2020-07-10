Edmonds Museum Summer Market returns with old and new friends this Saturday

After taking a Saturday off to celebrate Independence Day, the Edmonds Historical Museum Summer Market returns this Saturday with a full roster of vendors, including some old-time favorites.

Gypsy Rows, otherwise known as the big School Bus, returns to the market this week to their old spot. Darren and Janine will be working out a new system to select your produce and pay by the bus while respecting social distancing. They will be bringing a lovely selection of lettuces and more, so plan to come early for the best selection.

We are also thrilled to welcome back one of our favorite ready to eat food vendors – Drummin’ Up Wontons. Ed, Amanda and their kids will be back on their usual corner taking your orders for freshly made wontons. You will be able to place your order before you shop, and then pick up when you exit. Unfortunately, due to the new rules governing our market, our food vendors will all be located just outside the market by 5th and Bell. This means you will find both Pop’s Kettle Corn and Bruce’s hot dog cart located right by the plaza for your convenience.

Also returning this Saturday, Sky Valley Family Farm will have a limited amount of pork and chicken, but plenty of eggs. If you are looking for beef, take a walk up Bell Street and check out Ramsden Mountain Beef. Blue Cottage Jams will be back in their own spot next to Flying Tomato Farm, with plenty of fresh jams and some syrups. Skagit Sun Berries will also be making their first appearance this week with plenty of berries from their farm in Mount Vernon. Though not new to the market, Lupine Vineyards will be moving to a new location this week and will be found in front of the Edmonds Museum next to Jon Boy Caramels. Stop by and see what delicious wines he has this week.

Along with these new arrivals, you will of course find plenty of fresh veggies at Caruso Farm, Alvarez Organics and Frog Song Farm. If you are looking for apricots and maybe some early peaches, visit Collins Family Orchards, Martin Family Orchards or Rest A While Fruits. Wilson Fish will be there as well with plenty of fresh and smoked salmon, halibut and maybe cod. And don’t forget to shop with Pete’s Perfect Toffee, Deborah’s Pies, Bubba’s Salsa and of course pick up some fresh flowers.

Finally, when you are planning your visit to the market, please keep in mind that due to the COVID restrictions, we are limiting the number of people in the market at a time. So, if possible, only send one member of your family to shop. When you come down to shop you will see our volunteers in yellow vests monitoring the number of shoppers in the market at a time. These volunteers allow us to keep our market open, without their hard work every week we would not be able to host the market every Saturday. So, please, help us keep our market strong and safe. If you want to be part of our market team, stop at the information booth at the entrance of the market and talk with a member of the team.

See you at the market! Open every Saturday now through Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager