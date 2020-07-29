Edmonds police arrest alleged shoplifter accused of pulling gun on Burlington Coat Factory employee

Edmonds police arrested a 40-year-old Shoreline woman on armed robbery and drug charges after she allegedly pulled a gun on a Burlington Coat Factory employee Wednesday morning during a “shoplift gone bad,” Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said.

Officers responded to a 911 call just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Highway 99 store, where a male employee said the woman — who was allegedly shoplifting at the store — threatened him with a gun

The suspect was walking along Highway 99 when she was located by a student Edmonds Police officer and EPD trainer. She was taken safely into custody and the weapon — which police determined to be a BB gun — was recovered, McClure said.