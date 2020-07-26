Edmonds Police Blotter: July 14-20, 2020

July 14

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Apartment mail boxes were pried open and mail stolen.

600 block Glen Street: Unemployment fraud claim reported.

8800 block 218th Street Southwest: Citizens requested police assistance with a welfare check of a family member. The subject was uncooperative and the family was referred to mental health services for assistance.

22100 block Highway 99: A missing juvenile from California turns herself in to police. Child Protective Services was notified and the child was transferred to a safe facility.

July 15

23000 block Edmonds Way: Report of a possible vehicle prowler resulted in man being arrested and booked for prowling numerous vehicles in the area.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A man with a felony warrant was located and arrested during a Child Protective Services investigation.

Highway 99/236th Street Southwest: A vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and nearly hit a pedestrian. The driver was investigated, and subsequently arrested, for DUI.

17900 block 73rd Avenue West: Victim reported personal information used to open an account in Columbus, Ohio.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A tow company impounding a vehicle from a private lot discovered the vehicle in question was listed as stolen from Everett.

7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a woman and her grandson over the grocery bill.

22300 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen flagged down an officer to turn in a box of checks found along the roadside. The checks were stolen from a vehicle prowl nearby.

100 block 4th Avenue South: A woman alerted by her bank of fraudulent activity discovered her credit cards were stolen from her purse while she was at work.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for the theft of a rental vehicle he failed to return. Narcotics and possible stolen credit cards were located during a vehicle search warrant.

16600 block 6th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K-9 unit assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a search for da omestic violence order violation and domestic violence residential burglary suspect.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man apparently under influence of narcotics was arrested after leaving children in a vehicle at a local park after hours.

July 16

22000 block Highway 99: A citizen reported a wallet was lost after visiting an Edmonds establishment.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting after previously being given a warning for shoplifting and trespassing.

21900 block Highway 99: Shoplifting led to an arrest for theft

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile with a history of running away was reported absent without permission again.

24000 block 76th Avenue West: Mail was stolen and an outbound check was cashed at an unknown location

22500 block Highway 99: Theft of alcohol was reported.

23400 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported that his secondary vehicle was stolen sometime during the past several days.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested and drug paraphernalia was located in his possession.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A concerned citizen called to report an unresponsive male in a car. The occupant was found to be fine. He was sleeping in the car after a verbal altercation with his brother.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A man was arrested for trespassing inside a business lobby after being given a criminal trespass warning from the property.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A verbal argument occurred between family members.

July 17

16600 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Lynnwood Police Department with a search for armed robbery suspects.

21900 block Highway 99: A man flagged down an officer to turn in a found jacket with a wallet inside.

21500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for traffic offenses and an outstanding arrest warrant after striking a power pole with her car and leaving the scene.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: A locked church shed was broken into and ransacked. It’s unknown what may have been stolen.

7600 bloc 242nd Street Southwest: Two front windows of a work vehicle were broken; possibly with a rock. No known theft as items of value remained untouched.

23800 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported two checks were stolen from a mailbox and subsequently cashed.

23300 block Highway 99: A man arrested on outstanding warrants caused damage to a city vehicle.

7900 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident reported receiving an insulting voicemail from an unknown apparently male subject.

9900 block Edmonds Way: Police response to two subjects apparently unconscious in a vehicle results in their arrest on drug-related charges.

700 block Edmonds Street: A woman reported that a fraudulent bank account was opened in her name.

21700 block Highway 99: Syringes and unidentified white powder found behind a business were turned in for destruction.

18000 block Olympic View Drive: A woman discovered her vehicle was broken into while she was visiting a park.

23500 block 97th Place West: Parents caused a disturbance at a residence while confronting another juvenile about a fight involving their child.

July 18

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied at local motel.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported a bicycle was stolen from his front porch.

1000 block Sprague Street: Personal and financial information was divulged during a fraudulent phone call.

23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at a coffee stand involving a loitering walk-up customer and employees.

20400 block 78th Place West: Police received a third-party report of a loud domestic incident. Contact was made with male and female occupants who indicated it was a verbal argument.

24100 block Highway 99: Three unidentified women stole merchandise from a store, then fled the area in a vehicle.

21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while the victim was at work.

July 19

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police were called to a conflict between a man and woman over a court-ordered parenting plan.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An assault was reported between two psychiatric patients at a local facility.

July 20

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for misdemeanor assault against his girlfriend.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A husband assaulted his wife during an argument. He left prior to police arrival but was later located and arrested.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A business reported a window was broken and a tip jar stolen.

700 block Melody Lane: A victim suffered a financial loss after receiving a telephone call from a subject claiming to be from reputable computer company.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: Property was stolen from a business during office hours.

9700 block 216th Place Southwest: A woman receives mail addressed to her deceased father saying that his information was used in a recent collision.

22400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

9200 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to an argument between two adult sisters.

21900 block Highway 99: A customer at a business asked an employee to check suspicious money they had. The employee confirmed the money as counterfeit and turned it over to police.