Edmonds Police Blotter: July 14-20, 2020

July 14
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: Apartment mail boxes were pried open and mail stolen.
600 block Glen Street: Unemployment fraud claim reported.
8800 block 218th Street Southwest: Citizens requested police assistance with a welfare check of a family member. The subject was uncooperative and the family was referred to mental health services for assistance.
22100 block Highway 99: A missing juvenile from California turns herself in to police. Child Protective Services was notified and the child was transferred to a safe facility.
July 15
23000 block Edmonds Way: Report of a possible vehicle prowler resulted in man being arrested and booked for prowling numerous vehicles in the area.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A man with a felony warrant was located and arrested during a Child Protective Services investigation.
Highway 99/236th Street Southwest: A vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and nearly hit a pedestrian. The driver was investigated, and subsequently arrested, for DUI.
17900 block 73rd Avenue West: Victim reported personal information used to open an account in Columbus, Ohio.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A tow company impounding a vehicle from a private lot discovered the vehicle in question was listed as stolen from Everett.
7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a woman and her grandson over the grocery bill.
22300 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen flagged down an officer to turn in a box of checks found along the roadside. The checks were stolen from a vehicle prowl nearby.
100 block 4th Avenue South: A woman alerted by her bank of fraudulent activity discovered her credit cards were stolen from her purse while she was at work.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for the theft of a rental vehicle he failed to return. Narcotics and possible stolen credit cards were located during a vehicle search warrant.
16600 block 6th Avenue West: Edmonds PD K-9 unit assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies with a search for da omestic violence order violation and domestic violence residential burglary suspect.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A man apparently under influence of narcotics was arrested after leaving children in a vehicle at a local park after hours.
July 16
22000 block Highway 99: A citizen reported a wallet was lost after visiting an Edmonds establishment.
21900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting after previously being given a warning for shoplifting and trespassing.
21900 block Highway 99: Shoplifting led to an arrest for theft
21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile with a history of running away was reported absent without permission again.
24000 block 76th Avenue West: Mail was stolen and an outbound check was cashed at an unknown location
22500 block Highway 99: Theft of alcohol was reported.
23400 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported that his secondary vehicle was stolen sometime during the past several days.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested and drug paraphernalia was located in his possession.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A concerned citizen called to report an unresponsive male in a car. The occupant was found to be fine. He was sleeping in the car after a verbal altercation with his brother.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A man was arrested for trespassing inside a business lobby after being given a criminal trespass warning from the property.
23500 block Edmonds Way: A verbal argument occurred between family members.
July 17
16600 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD K-9 assisted Lynnwood Police Department with a search for armed robbery suspects.
21900 block Highway 99: A man flagged down an officer to turn in a found jacket with a wallet inside.
21500 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for traffic offenses and an outstanding arrest warrant after striking a power pole with her car and leaving the scene.
23500 block 84th Avenue West: A locked church shed was broken into and ransacked. It’s unknown what may have been stolen.
7600 bloc 242nd Street Southwest: Two front windows of a work vehicle were broken; possibly with a rock. No known theft as items of value remained untouched.
23800 block 76th Avenue West: Victim reported two checks were stolen from a mailbox and subsequently cashed.
23300 block Highway 99: A man arrested on outstanding warrants caused damage to a city vehicle.
7900 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident reported receiving an insulting voicemail from an unknown apparently male subject.
9900 block Edmonds Way: Police response to two subjects apparently unconscious in a vehicle results in their arrest on drug-related charges.
700 block Edmonds Street: A woman reported that a fraudulent bank account was opened in her name.
21700 block Highway 99: Syringes and unidentified white powder found behind a business were turned in for destruction.
18000 block Olympic View Drive: A woman discovered her vehicle was broken into while she was visiting a park.
23500 block 97th Place West: Parents caused a disturbance at a residence while confronting another juvenile about a fight involving their child.
July 18
22200 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied at local motel.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported a bicycle was stolen from his front porch.
1000 block Sprague Street: Personal and financial information was divulged during a fraudulent phone call.
23800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance at a coffee stand involving a loitering walk-up customer and employees.
20400 block 78th Place West: Police received a third-party report of a loud domestic incident. Contact was made with male and female occupants who indicated it was a verbal argument.
24100 block Highway 99: Three unidentified women stole merchandise from a store, then fled the area in a vehicle.
21000 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while the victim was at work.
July 19
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police were called to a conflict between a man and woman over a court-ordered parenting plan.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: An assault was reported between two psychiatric patients at a local facility.
July 20
22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for misdemeanor assault against his girlfriend.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A husband assaulted his wife during an argument. He left prior to police arrival but was later located and arrested.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A business reported a window was broken and a tip jar stolen.
700 block Melody Lane: A victim suffered a financial loss after receiving a telephone call from a subject claiming to be from reputable computer company.
100 block 2nd Avenue South: Property was stolen from a business during office hours.
9700 block 216th Place Southwest: A woman receives mail addressed to her deceased father saying that his information was used in a recent collision.
22400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
9200 block Olympic View Drive: Police responded to an argument between two adult sisters.
21900 block Highway 99: A customer at a business asked an employee to check suspicious money they had. The employee confirmed the money as counterfeit and turned it over to police.