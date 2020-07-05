Edmonds Police Blotter: June 23-29, 2020

June 23

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and woman were assaulted in a home with a knife. The suspect was believed to be an acquaintance but was not located.

7800 block 227th Place Southwest: A resident finds probable stolen mail from Shoreline.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police remove a man who was sleeping inside a business.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A resident discovered a new credit card was sent to an unknown address in Texas.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who shoplifted merchandise from a store was cited and released.

7900 block Lake Ballinger Way: A lock was cut and a bicycle stolen from in front of a business.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A commercial storage unit was burglarized.

76010 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for assault, theft and disorderly conduct.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A police response to neighbors in a verbal dispute led to a harassment arrest.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A mother and her juvenile daughter were involved in a physical altercation.

20800 block 82nd Avenue West: Multiple items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen reported finding apparent spit on a car door handle.

7900 block 198th Street Southwest: Police received a report of unemployment fraud.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A report of a domestic assault led to the arrest of a man for assault and DUI.

June 24

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

24200 block 78th Place West: Police were called to a verbal argument between a mother and her adult stepson about stepson leaving the house intoxicated.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled sometime overnight and miscellaneous items were stolen

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled overnight with no known theft.

22900 block Highway 99: Theft of rental equipment was reported.

300 block Sunset Avenue North: A man told police he received phone call from an unknown subject claiming that his grandson was in jail and needed $8,000 for bail.

21300 block Highway 99: A business reported that a suspect attempted to purchase auto parts via telephone with fraudulent credit cards.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject with possible mental deficiencies made allegations of possible sexual assault.

22700 block 76th Avenue West: A report of a possible vehicle prowl resulted in the arrest of a man for an outstanding warrant.

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for hit and run after fleeing from a rear-end collision.

7600 block 242nd Street Southwest: A police traffic stop led them to request medical assistance for the driver.

7600 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police forced entry into a residence for a welfare check but the subject was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A parked vehicle was found displaying the wrong license plate. The. plate was seized for destruction.

242200 block 76th Avenue West: A citizen turned in to police a driver’s license and miscellaneous cards found along the roadway.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A resident of a nursing home reported a suspicious circumstance.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest:A citizen turned in a found pill bottle containing a clear, crystal-like substance.

21900 block Highway 99: A male shoplifter abandoned stolen merchandise when confronted by loss prevention. The suspect was identified but not located.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: Juveniles reported that a vehicle with a male driver was possibly following them.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: An ex-boyfriend stole victim’s vehicle, striking the victim in the process. The suspect was later located and arrested.

June 25

20800 block Highway 99: A vehicle that fled a traffic stop collided with a rock. The suspect driver fled on foot and was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspicious motorcycle reported behind a grocery store was determined to be stolen, but left prior to police arrival.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after using drug paraphernalia in public.

8100 block 242nd Street Southwest: A report of a theft in progress led to an arrest for vehicle prowl and theft.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident selling property online received fraudulent cashiers checks for an amount in excess of the sale, and the suspect requested the excess money be wired to a third party.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Several vehicles in a condo parking lot were scratched and damaged.

23400 block Highway 99: Police received a third-party report of an assault occurring in a traveling vehicle. The suspect fled from the vehicle and was arrested after a K9 search.

8500 block 186th Street Southwest: A fraudulent charge was discovered on a debit card, occurring in another state.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A theft from vehicle was reported, with no suspects.

8100 block Talbot Road: Victim reported that ex-husband came to residence and caused a disturbance.

1200 block Viewland Way: Police response to a residential alarm resulted in detention of man for mental health concerns.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle after breaking a window to gain access.

June 26

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was assaulted and had his phone and clothing items taken from him. The suspect was located and arrested for robbery.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: A collision investigation resulted in arrest of the driver for DUI.

700 block Alder Street: Police received a report of unemployment fraud.

22000 block 98th Place West: Victim reported fraudsters called to advise of sweepstakes winnings but demanded $9,000 prior to delivery.

7700 block 191st Street Southwest: A resident was alerted to a fraudulent bank account and transactions in his name.

8100 block Talbot Road: A man reported his dog was stolen shortly after declining to sell it to an unknown party.

21200 block 92nd Avenue West: A verbal argument between roommates occurred.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman who had been previously arrested for shoplifting at a business shoplifted again and was arrested and booked for second-degree burglary.

212300 block 92nd Avenue West: Police were called to an ongoing dispute between roommates.

1000 block Walnut Street: A couple had a verbal argument.

June 27

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A resident was swindled out of $1,200 for an online vehicle purchase.

1100 block 7th Avenue South: Police responded to a domestic disturbance with an infant present. The incident was referred to Child Protective Services.

21900 block Highway 99: Suspected narcotics found at a business were turned in for destruction.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A resident alerted to fraudulent credit card transactions discovered card is missing; stolen at unknown time/location.

June 28

8200 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject going through mailboxes was located and identified. Associated vehicle was determined to be stolen and stolen mail was recovered.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was discovered stolen from a used car sales lot.

22000 block Highway 99: Contact with a suspicious vehicle resulted in the arrest of occupant for an outstanding arrant. The suspect was also cited for drug paraphernalia in his possession.

8300 block 188th Street Southwest: Stolen mail was left in a third party’s mailbox.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and woman concealing merchandise were removed from business location.

June 29

22500 block 76th Avenue West: An after-hours alarm at a storage facility resulted in arrest of one subject for trespassing and trespass warnings issued to two others.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A park visitor discovered a vehicle window shattered upon return. No known theft occurred.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Medical staff were assaulted by a patient.

7400 block Soundview Drive: A man reported an unknown suspect attempted to make fraudulent purchase using his credit card number.

22700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and the ignition damaged.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from a department store.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A juvenile runaway was reported.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman lost her driver’s license while walking in the neighborhood.

7500 block 228th Street Southwest: A resident reported mail theft and a vehicle prowl.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman attempted to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a business. She was gone when police arrived.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for driving on a suspended license, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A firework set off in a porta-potty caused minor damage.

250 5th Avenue North: Police took a report of sexual misconduct occurring in Mexico.

24200 block 107th Place West: A verbal argument occurred between a married couple.

1300 block Olympic View Drive: A woman requested a welfare check for an intoxicated man.