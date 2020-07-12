Edmonds police rescue Shoreline man stuck for two days in woods near Marina Beach dog park

A Shoreline man was rescued by police Sunday morning after being stuck for two days in a ravine near Edmonds’ Marina Beach off-leash dog park.

The 57-year-old man was rescued after a citizen reported hearing someone calling for help from the woods east of the dog park, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

After searching for an extended time and cutting through dense vegetation, officers found the man trapped and injured after reportedly sliding down the steep hillside two days earlier. South County Fire was also on the scene.

The man was transported to Swedish Hospital Edmonds for hypothermia, police said.

