Edmonds Restaurant Guide: What’s open during Phase 2

Just in time for the weekend, here’s our updated Edmonds restaurant list to reflect the status of eating and drinking establishments now that Snohomish County has entered Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start plan. As always, let us know about additions and changes in the comments below.
|Edmonds Local Food Services during COVID-19 Shutdown
|Business
|Address
|Phone
|Services
|190 Sunset
|190 Sunset Ave
|425-329-3669
|Permanently closed
|407 Coffee house
|407 Main Street
|425-921-6147
|Dine-in, takeout, and delivery
|5 Corners Teriyaki
|8410 Main Street
|425-774-5775
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|85 Degree Bakery
|22611 76th Ave W
|425-670-3085
|Takeout
|American Brewing
|180 Dayton St, Ste 102
|425-774-1717
|Open
|Anthony’s Restaurant and Beach Café
|456 Admiral Way
|425-771-4400
|In-house dining daily 4:30-9:00pm. Beach café on first floor open daily from 11:30am-8:30pm.
|Arnie’s
|300 Admiral Way
|425-771-5688
|Dine-in and takeout
|Bar Dojo
|8404 Bowdoin Way
|425-967-7267
|Dine-in, curbside pickup, and no-contact delivery
|Barkada
|622 5th Ave N
|425-670-2222
|Dine-in and takeout
|Bistro 76
|18401 76th Ave W
|425-776-3616
|Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
|Boiling Point
|22001 Highway 99
|425-673-7101
|Takeout by phone
|Brigid’s Bottle Shop
|188 Sunset Ave
|425-582-8218
|Open for indoor seating
|Bucatini
|9818 Edmonds Way
|425-361-1487
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Café Ladro
|8403 Main Street
|425-670-1790
|Drive up window, walk-in counter for take out
|Café Louvre
|210 5th Avenue
|425-64–8188
|Takeout and grub hub
|Calypso
|109 Main St.
|425-678-0652
|Dine-in and takeout by phone
|Canarino Gelato
|203 Fifth Ave
|425-243-9635
|Open regular hours for takeout
|Caravan Kabob
|9711 Firdale Ave
|206-546-7999
|Takeout by phone; pickup hours: lunch 11-2, dinner 5-8:30; delivery
|Channel Marker
|120 W. Dayton #1
|425-275-9590
|Dine-in and takeout
|Chanterelle
|316 Main St.
|425-774-0650
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Cheesemonger’s Table
|203 5th Ave S
|425-640-8949
|Dine-in only at select outdoor tables, curbside pickup, and takeout
|Chef Dane Catering
|19515 44th Ave W, Lynnwood
|206-794-0812
|Takeout by phone; In house delivery service
|Chopsticks
|23025 100th Ave W
|425-776-1196
|Dine-in and takeout
|Church Key Pub
|109 4th Ave N
|425-835-0230
|Dine-in and takeout
|Claire’s Restaurant
|301 Main Street
|425-776-2332
|Dine-in and takeout
|Demetris Woodstone Taverna
|101 Main St, Edmonds
|425-744-9999
|Dine-in, third party delivery, and takeout
|Dick’s Drive In
|21910 Hwy 99
|425-775-4243
|Takeout and Doordash
|Dong Ting Chun
|22001 Hwy 99
|425-616-5616
|Takeout; delivery
|Dumpling Generation
|23830 Hwy 99
|425-678-0806
|Takeout, third party delivery, and dine-in via reservation
|Edmonds Bakery
|418 Main Street
|425-778-6811
|Takeout, call orders, and curbside pickup
|Engel’s Pub
|113 5th Ave S
|425-778-2900
|Dine-in and takeout; Sun 11am-6pm, Mon-Closed, Tue-Thur 3pm-Midnight, Fri-Sat 11am-Midnight
|Epulo
|526 Main Street
|425-678-8680
|Dine-in and call-in orders Tue-Sun 4-9pm
|Ezell’s Fried Chicken
|22019 Hwy 99 #130
|425-670-1450
|Open
|Fat Pig Barbeque
|7533 Olympic View Dr
|425-361-7640
|Takeout by phone
|Five Bistro
|650 Edmonds Way
|435-563-7177
|Dine-in and takeout Wednesday-Friday from 4-9pm
|Furi Chinese
|546 5th Ave S
|425-673-9933
|Order online; free delivery
|Gallagher’s Where you Brew
|180 W. Dayton
|425-776-4209
|Permanently closed
|Girardi’s Osteria
|504 5th Ave
|425-673-5278
|Dine-in, Doordash, and takeout
|Gravity Bar
|610 5th Ave S
|425-678-6180
|Open 9-3 starting Sat 5/23; happy hour on patio 4-9 starting 6/6
|Hamburger Harry’s
|610 5th Ave S
|425-776-6666
|Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup 4pm-8 daily
|Hook
|18521 76th Ave W
|425-673-0551
|Closed till further notice
|Hosoonyi Korean BBQ
|23830 Hwy 99
|425-775-8196
|Dine-in, takeout, third party delivery
|Ivar’s seafood bar
|9910 Edmonds Way
|425-672-2640
|Dine-in, outdoor decks open, online ordering, takeout, and delivery
|Johnny’s Wok
|19626 76th Ave W
|425-775-3313
|Dine-in and takeout
|Kafe Neo
|21108 Hwy 99
|425-672-3476
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Kebella’s Pizza
|630 Edmonds Way
|Order by phone or online; take out or free delivery
|Kelnero
|545 Main Street
|425-967-5697
|Takeout by phone; online ordering at toasttab.com/kelnero; outdoor seating
|Kong Tofu
|22511 Hwy 99
|425-670-6757
|Temporarily closed
|Las Brisas
|201 5th Avenue
|425-672-5050
|Dine-in and takeout
|Maize&Barley
|525 Main Street
|425-835-0868
|Dine-in and online ordering
|Manna Teriyaki
|23805 Hwy 99
|425-672-9555
|Takeout by phone and third party delivery
|Mar Ket
|508 Main Street
|425-967-5329
|Walkup window; takeout by phone or order thru app; third party delivery; half price bottles of wine
|Mel and Mia’s
|7530 Olympic View Drive
|425-361-7044
|Dine-in, third party delivery, and call-in orders
|Milkie Milkie Korean desserts
|23830 Hwy 99
|425-361-7696
|Online and phone orders and DoorDash
|Noodle Hut
|8418 Bowdoin Way
|425-423-7718
|Open for takeout
|Oaxaca
|8402 Bowdoin Way
|425-678-8307
|Takeout by phone and restaurant delivery
|Ono Poke
|10016 Edmonds Way
|425-361-7064
|Takeout, curbside delivery, and outdoor seating
|Pagliaci
|10200 Edmonds Way
|206-726-1717
|Takeout and delivery by phone or website
|Pancake Haus
|530 5th Ave S
|425-771-2545
|Dine-in, takeout, and online ordering
|Panera Bread
|7929 Ballinger Way
|425-640-2025
|Dine-in, delivery, drive-thru, and takeout
|PCC Edmonds
|9803 Edmonds Way
|425-275-9036
|Grocery delivery; senior shopping hours 7-8 am; in-store self-serve stations and seating areas closed. Latest info here: https://www.pccmarkets.com/news/2020/an-update-from-pcc-actions-were-taking-to-prevent-spread-of-coronavirus-covid-19/
|PNW Catering
|8401 Main Street, Edmonds
|206-367-0619
|Walkup/to go meals available at tents
|Portofino
|1306 Olympic View Dr
|425-771-4788
|Dine-in, curbside takeout, delivery
|Red Twig
|117 5th Ave S.
|425-771-1200
|take out by phone and online, curbside pickup, UberEats; free kids’ meal w/ entrée purchase M-F
|Revelations Frozen Yogurt
|527 Main Street
|425-744-6012
|Takeout and curbside pickup; order by phone, online or in store
|Romeo’s Restaurant
|21110 76th Ave W
|425-771-7955
|Online ordering, takeout, and third party delivery
|Rory’s
|105 Main Street
|425-778-3433
|Dine-in and in-person takeout
|Royal Bakery
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-778-9101
|Phone order and pickup
|Rusty Pelican
|107 5th Ave N
|425-582-8250
|Dine-in and takeout
|Sahm Gook Jih
|21619 Hwy 99
|425-771-9888
|Takeout
|Salish Sea Brewery
|518 Dayton Street
|425-582-8474
|Dine-in and takeout
|Salt and Iron
|321 Main St
|425-361-1112
|Dine-in and online ordering
|San Kai Sushi
|111 4th Ave N
|425-412-3417
|Dine-in, delivery, and takeout
|Santa Fe Mexican
|423 Main Street
|425-245-7916
|Dine-in and takeout
|Scott’s
|8115 Ballinger Way
|425-775-2561
|Dine-in by reservation, takeout, and third party delivery
|Scratch Distillery
|190 Sunset Ave
|425-673-7046
|Online and in-person order pickups; dine-in available only for club members by reservation
|Seattle Deli (Banh Mi)
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-776-1788
|Takeout
|Spud Fish and Chips
|174 Sunset Way
|425-678-0984
|Takeout by phone; third party delivery
|Starbucks 220th and Hwy 99
|21920 Hwy 99
|425-775-4286
|Takeout
|Starbucks Main St
|502 Main Street
|425-778-6093
|Takeout
|Starbucks Westgate
|9801 Edmonds Way
|425-670-2616
|Drive up window service and takeout
|SuRa Korean BBQ
|19226 Hwy 99
|425-771-2502
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Subway
|7600 196TH ST SW
|(425) 771-1127
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|Sushi Moto
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-673-5477
|Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
|T&T Seafood
|225511 Hwy 99
|425-776-3832
|Takeout and dine-in. Mon-Thur 10am-8pm. Fri-Sun 10am-9pm. Temporarily closed Wednesdays.
|Taki Tiki
|518 Main Street
|425-778-3548
|Takeout window or by phone; third party delivery
|Tapioca Express
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-774-6764
|Open for takeout and third party delivery
|Taste Rice Noodle
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-697-2250
|Dine-in, takeout, and UberEats
|Tasty Thai
|22611 76th Ave W
|425-775-2141
|Takeout by phone
|Teriyaki Way
|23632 Hwy 99
|425-672-3378
|Takeout by phone
|Thai By Day
|182 Sunset Ave
|425-967-7181
|Takeout and third party delivery
|Thai Cottage
|417 Main Street
|425-774-3969
|Takeout by phone
|Than Brothers Pho
|22618 Hwy 99
|425-744-0212
|Dine-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|The Loft
|515 Main
|(425) 640-5000
|Dine-in and takeout
|Top Pot
|150 Sunset
|425-582-2579
|Takeout and drive-thru window
|Toshi’s Teriyaki
|311 Main Street
|425-670-8122
|Outdoor seating and takeout
|Traditional Korean Beef Soup
|22929 Hwy 99
|425-977-2929
|Dine-in and takeout
|Venice Pizza Pasta
|9695 Firdale Ave
|206-533-1280
|Takeout by phone, online; in house delivery
|Walnut Coffee
|410 Walnut Street
|425-774-5962
|Dine-in and takeout
|Waterfront Café (Eatery)
|300 Admiral Way
|425-743-9590
|Open for takeout with abbreviated hours; call to order or visit walkup window
|Waterfront Coffee
|101 Main St, Edmonds
|425-670-1400
|Open for takeout
|Wonton Noodle House
|22315 Hwy 99
|425-775-8628
|Dine-in and takeout by phone
|Zeeks Pizza
|4309 196TH ST SW
|(425) 893-8646
|Dine-in, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|Zuri’s Donutz
|7600 196TH ST SW
|425-582-8803
|Takeout and third party delivery
Ezells Famous Chicken is now open in Edmonds.
22019 Hwy 99 #130
Edmonds , WA 98026
425-670-1450
https://ezellschicken.com/
Amata Thai Cuisine is also open for takeout orders —
http://amatathaiedmonds.com/?fbclid=IwAR1WEiCk1J2-T-YB2sFRXral5I-YE4gNsGFYvszyyJKSNB1udjfsezgtDEQ