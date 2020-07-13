Edmonds School Board July 14 set to discuss details about reopening schools this fall

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors will host a special study session July 14 to discuss reopening schools during the 2020-21 school year. The meeting will begin 6:30 p.m. and be held remotely via Zoom.

The district recently decided to adopt a hybrid model of learning where students will be divided into groups that split their time between the classroom and remote learning.

Under the model, Group A students will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and be taught remotely on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Group B will learn remotely on Monday through Wednesday and attend classes in person on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesdays will be a remote learning day for most students, allowing for teacher planning and professional development as well as providing intervention and recovery learning services for students. The day will also be used to do “deep cleaning” in buildings between student cohorts.

For information on how to watch the meeting, visit the district website.