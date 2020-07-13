Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for June 2020

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Le Sandi Nyunt
Mother’s Name: Soe Soe Myint
Father’s Name: Win Htut Nyunt
Interest: I love drawing, creative writing, and playing with my dog, Suzy.
Community Service: Sometimes I help my dad make sushi if he needs extra help.
Education Goals: I want to graduate high school and finish college when I’m older.
Career Goals: I really want to be a veterinarian and help all types of animals.
Anything else you want us to know? I have a dog named Suzy and she’s adorable 🙂
Edmonds Heights K-12
Mohammed Al-Azadi
Sam Althalabi
Mother’s Name: Vicki Althalabi
Father’s Name: Auda Althalabi
Clubs & Activities: Painting
Community Service: Edmonds Community College farm
Current Employment: Panera Bread
Educational Goals: Nursing
Career Goals: Prenatal nurse
Edmonds-Woodway High
Christian Simpson
Mother’s Name: Amber simpson
Father’s Name: James Simpson
GPA: 1.87400
Clubs & Activities: football, wrestling, ASL club
ASB: Yes
Athletics: Yes
Honors: Career & Technical Education leadership and achievement award
Community Service: Edmonds Food Bank
Educational Goals: Criminal justice in Ohio
Career Goals: Police officer
Marla Thal
Mother’s name: Julianne Thal
Father’s name: Cory Thal
GPA: 3.4
Clubs & Activities: Badminton club, drumline
ASB: President
Athletics: Tennis Varsity Captain
Awards: Athlete of the Week
Significant School Project: Organizing the food drive and helping with Main Street parade
Educational Goals: Woodring scholars program at Western Washington University
Career Goals: Teacher
Cecilia Wroblewski
Mother’s name: Kathleen Wroblewski
Father’s name: Len Wroblewski
GPA: 3.98
Clubs & Activities: Tutor at the EW Writing Center, Link Crew/Warrior Connect leader, Connect and Affect Club co-president
Athletics: Four-year cross country participant, cross country captain, track and field
Honors: Member of National Honor Society
Awards: Cancer Unwrapped Youth Writing Award Winner
Community Service: Sunrise Nursing Home volunteer, made and collected cards for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital, annual volunteer at the Labor Day Half Marathon
Significant School Project: Co-president of Connect and Affect Club at EW where we made and delivered cards for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Educational Goals: I am planning on attending the University of Portland in the fall to study in their nursing program.
Career Goals: I hope to be a pediatric nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital someday.