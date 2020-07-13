Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for June 2020

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Le Sandi Nyunt

Mother’s Name: Soe Soe Myint

Father’s Name: Win Htut Nyunt

Interest: I love drawing, creative writing, and playing with my dog, Suzy.

Community Service: Sometimes I help my dad make sushi if he needs extra help.

Education Goals: I want to graduate high school and finish college when I’m older.

Career Goals: I really want to be a veterinarian and help all types of animals.

Anything else you want us to know? I have a dog named Suzy and she’s adorable 🙂

Edmonds Heights K-12

Mohammed Al-Azadi

Sam Althalabi

Mother’s Name: Vicki Althalabi

Father’s Name: Auda Althalabi

Clubs & Activities: Painting

Community Service: Edmonds Community College farm

Current Employment: Panera Bread

Educational Goals: Nursing

Career Goals: Prenatal nurse

Edmonds-Woodway High

Christian Simpson

Mother’s Name: Amber simpson

Father’s Name: James Simpson

GPA: 1.87400

Clubs & Activities: football, wrestling, ASL club

ASB: Yes

Athletics: Yes

Honors: Career & Technical Education leadership and achievement award

Community Service: Edmonds Food Bank

Educational Goals: Criminal justice in Ohio

Career Goals: Police officer

Marla Thal

Mother’s name: Julianne Thal

Father’s name: Cory Thal

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities: Badminton club, drumline

ASB: President

Athletics: Tennis Varsity Captain

Awards: Athlete of the Week

Significant School Project: Organizing the food drive and helping with Main Street parade

Educational Goals: Woodring scholars program at Western Washington University

Career Goals: Teacher

Cecilia Wroblewski

Mother’s name: Kathleen Wroblewski

Father’s name: Len Wroblewski

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: Tutor at the EW Writing Center, Link Crew/Warrior Connect leader, Connect and Affect Club co-president

Athletics: Four-year cross country participant, cross country captain, track and field

Honors: Member of National Honor Society

Awards: Cancer Unwrapped Youth Writing Award Winner

Community Service: Sunrise Nursing Home volunteer, made and collected cards for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital, annual volunteer at the Labor Day Half Marathon

Significant School Project: Co-president of Connect and Affect Club at EW where we made and delivered cards for patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Educational Goals: I am planning on attending the University of Portland in the fall to study in their nursing program.

Career Goals: I hope to be a pediatric nurse at Seattle Children’s Hospital someday.