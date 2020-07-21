Edmonds School District to hold back-to-school community forums July 22-29

Edmonds School District staff and officials will be holding three community forums between July 22-29 to provide district families with updates on the district’s plans to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The Edmonds School Board recently adopted a hybrid method of teaching for the new school years that will use a combination of in-person and remote learning. During a July 14 study session, staff presented the board with additional details regarding the hybrid model.

Staff will also use these forums to gather feedback from community members. Participants will be able to submit questions during the forum via the comments section.