EPIC Poetry Group: Poet’s Corner — My View, Forever, Fire Light

My View

From my island

I see the village

low, fog settled down

like an unfinished painting.

Fog lifts, bright

revealing mountains

iced with snow.

a backdrop

glorious…complete.

Silver ribbons remain

in the calm

by a passing boat

quiet…still…

only chatters and feathers

soar by.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Forever

Dreams, déjà vu, sweet smells and tunes

rendezvous and intertwine with this day.

Memories, moments in time…

all that consumes my soul and senses

now and forever will be.

After bones and ashes are spread

to the winds and waters of this earth,

I will still be me.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Fire Light

We built a fire on our beach

to burn brush and old wood from the shed.

Later that night, on a return trip from town,

we saw, off in the distance,

a bright light in the water…

not a reflection

but alone, glowing from its own power.

A burning coal picked up by the tide

smugly and bravely floating out to sea.

Diane Naab

~ ~ ~ ~

Diane Naab is an artist, former art gallery owner, world traveler and published author, now living in the Seattle area.

Her poetry and short stories were published in four consecutive issues of the annual literary review, Inside Passages, in southeast Alaska. She is a member of, and has submitted writing to, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the Pacific Northwest Writers Association (PNWA).

Her literary journey includes attending writing workshops conducted by the PNWA, BARN Writers at Bainbridge Artisan Resource Network, the former Seattle7Writers, Tacoma Community College, and Gamble Creek Studio.