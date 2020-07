The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tuesday received a $2,500 donation from a Lemonade Stand fundraiser hosted by FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group July 3-5. The lemonade, regular or spiked, was sold at two of FeedMe Hospitality’s restaurants — Salt & Iron and Mar·Ket — with 100% of proceeds going toward the chamber.

You can support the chamber with a donation at SupportEdmonds.com.