Fourth of July 2020: How to move our nation forward

Publisher’s note:

Edmonds residents Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash suggested that residents be invited to write short commentaries — in honor of the U.S. celebration of Independence Day — “on how this country should move forward.” Here are the submissions received so far. Please add yours in the comments below.

My comment on moving forward- regardless of political affiliation or otherwise, we would all benefit from more kindness in my opinion. Remembering behind the keyboards… the anger, the sadness, the fear – that we are all human. This means we aren’t all bad nor all good. Just human. Increasing empathy and decreasing personal attacks and quick retorts would go a long way toward making our City and Country a better place and allow us space to celebrate and appreciate the Country we live in.

Angela Harris

Please remember what the 4th of July is all about. We certainly should not have anyone steer us into another direction and give the 4th of July a totally different meaning. This is a time many are trying to turn our history upside down. Now for a little humor. President George Washington will always remain our first president. If you have a problem with him on the dollar bill, please do not burn them, donate them all to a good charity.

Carl Brecht

I plan to celebrate the Fourth of July by educating my family. We will discuss the Revolutionary War, The United States Constitution, The Bill of Rights, and of course, The Declaration of Independence.

My recommendation for going forward is to be cautious about judging history through a modern lens. While being critical of it is how we grow, we do not want to throw the good out with the bad. We are a very young nation and have made tremendous progress in a short amount of time. We should take pride in that. We should celebrate the framework that makes this country a haven for many immigrants.

Michelle Ryan

Celebrate the Fourth

Indivisible

As a country our greatest moments such as signing the Declaration of Independence has been achieved by working together,

With Liberty

Striving to manage our problems with a nuanced balancing of individual rights and societal benefits,

And Justice for All

So we can all benefit from living together in a freer, healthier world which we can then pass on to our children and future generations.

Have safe and healthy 4th!

Lisa Conley

While we may be celebrating the Fourth of July very differently this year, one thing is clear: United, we can be strong as a community and as a nation. We must find a way to increase our understanding, our tolerance and our love for our fellow humans so we can move forward as one nation — with liberty and justice for all.

Teresa Wippel, Publisher