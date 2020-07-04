Letter to the editor: A journey of a thousand steps

Editor:

We live together in our cherished Edmonds and bring with us our personal truths and opinions.

Over the past few weeks, here in Edmonds we have encountered examples of what are at best culturally insensitive behaviors, whether intentional or not, and at worst, what can only be described as racist. These behaviors and actions have caused pain in our community.

These painful examples come from our leaders, been revealed in community organizing, broadcast in our media, and expressed on social media — in abundance. We can do better and should.

I am leading with race because I believe we can — and must — take another step on this long, continuing road towards reckoning the flaws in our history and leading with race, the most visible and most stubborn form of harm and marginalization. Being anti-racist is a life-long journey — I haven’t been perfect along this journey and apologize for my failures along the way. My promise is to keep learning, keep trying and to keep doing better through understanding and education.

There are personal actions that we can do to help reduce the harm to our communities of color and challenge assumptions that have existed historically. These include continuing our own individual efforts on to recognize and combat structural racism, acknowledging the impact of race-based power differentials, and committing to forming authentic relationships with people of a different race.

We all have a duty to speak up about the impacts of racism in our community when it reveals itself, particularly because Edmonds is mainly white and can make racist actions easily overlooked. My experience tells me we live in a racist society that is structured in such a way that resists making any real reforms for change. It is a very insidious form of hate that has its own sanctioned structure. I believe that we need to both undo the structure and allow for equity and more inclusion in all parts of our city. What is most important is that we listen to the voices in our community, particularly those that are marginalized.

My nature and beliefs are that I have hope for a better future and that we, as individuals, don’t want to cause pain for anyone in our greater circles of friends and neighbors.

I will leave you with this quote –

“I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain.”

— James Baldwin

With compassion

Susan Paine

Edmonds