Letter to the editor: A suggestion for celebrating the 4th of July

Editor:

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce has canceled the traditional 4th of July parade, as per the Governor’s orders. This is understandable, given the spike in COVID cases.

But there is another way to celebrate July 4th, while following the appropriate social distancing rules.

Here are two ideas:

First, Edmonds residents step out of our dwellings at noon. For 10 minutes, we clap, wave the flag, sing, and express our joy and appreciation for the 4th of July. We can have placards that dwell on the achievements of this country, or its failings.

We could read aloud and reflect on the speeches of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., “I have a dream,” and of JFK, where he implored us, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Let us thank those who serve in the military, the first responders, school teachers, grocery store clerks who turned up for work so that we could get our supplies, and activists who remind us of the moral purpose of a democracy.

And let us thank Teresa for managing this platform where we can deliberate and argue.

Second, now that we have complimented Teresa, here is a request. Could she run a 4th of July special issue of My Edmonds News with short commentaries from Edmonds residents (five sentences max) on how this country should move forward?

Rituals need to be infused with a meaning. July 4th should unite us, even if it is for a single day.

Are you in?

Nives Dolsak and Aseem Prakash

Edmonds