Letter to the editor: Hearing examiner decision an example of hushed vs. open decision-making

Editor:

Based on Edmonds’ July 21 City Council agenda action item, “Approval of Hearing Examiner,” it appears the council does not have to be burdened by following city code, and the mayor doesn’t need to enforce it. Edmonds City Council is to award a four-year term to a hearing examiner, Phil Olbrechts. Rather than recuse himself, he worked without an appointment or a contract earlier in 2020.

The mayor’s job is to enforce the city’s code, and yet he is asking the city council to disregard and, or break local laws.

The mayor is disregarding city policy of:

1) bidding process for multiple hearing examiners applications.

2) appointment process.

3) requesting city council confirm his appointment of a hearing examiner.

The mayor is putting the burden on city council to approve a contract even though the above three steps have not occurred. With the council yet to confirm a mayoral appointment, attorney Olbrechts, and city attorney Cates prepared a signed four-year contract for the meeting.

By keeping the same attorney, Edmonds might avoid potential lawsuits, among them, Olbrechts’ rulings on Feb. 10 of the Civic Field Hearing on Jan.23, 2020.

Ruling: https://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=12&ID=2519&Inline=True

Hearing: https://edmondswa.iqm2.com/Citizens/FileOpen.aspx?Type=1&ID=2532&Inline=True

Lori Rasmussen

Edmonds